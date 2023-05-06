“Unplugging with my kids” – Hiba Abouk shares bikini snaps from luxury vacation with children after Achraf Hakimi split

Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk recently shared snaps of enjoying time with kids. She uploaded a host of photos in bikinis on Instagram. Abouk, a model and actress, posted a mirror selfie and a few others with her kids.

Abouk recently split up with Paris Saint-Germain full-back Hakimi. The pair started dating in 2018 when Hakimi used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid. It seems like that the actress is taking some time off after her split. She captioned the images:

“Unplugging with my kids.”

Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi's split has become a topic of discussion after their issue regarding property share. Abouk reportedly wanted half of Hakimi's fortune after the separation.

However, she came to know that Hakimi possessed no wealth in his name, as all his properties were in his mother's name, so Abouk received nothing. However, Abouk is a wealthy actress. Through her ventures, she has amassed a massive fortune of around €7 million.

Hiba Abouk recently responded to claims that she was after Achraf Hakimi's wealth

Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi's recent saga has divided opinions. Few have pointed out that Abouk was after her former partner's wealth after the actress had claimed half of the player's assets.

The actress, though, dismissed the notion. She said that she was the more wealthy individual when the pair started dating. Hence, her chasing Hakimi's wealth doesn't make any sense. Abouk told journalist Maria Patino (via AS):

“Hello, Maria. It is the macho and misogynistic world in which we live. Taking into account that, when we started the relationship, he did not earn money, and I was better known than him.”

She added:

"The good thing is that what they say no longer affects me. I want to be discreet so that tomorrow doesn't affect our family. I have faith in justice and in common sense, which is on my side.”

Abouk's lawyers are, however, preparing to dive deep into the matters regarding Hakimi's wealth, claiming that they're looking into the case from different angles.

