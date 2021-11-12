“Unreal for his age” – Jack Wilshere offers rave review of Chelsea star

Jack Wilshere has heaped praise on Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour. The former Arsenal midfielder believes the Scotsman is "unreal" for his age.

Chelsea loaned out Gilmour to Norwich City this season, but he has not played regularly. The midfielder started the season well but found game time hard to come by under Daniel Farke, who was sacked last week.

Frank Lampard is tipped to be the next manager of Norwich City, and Gilmour could get plenty of opportunities under the Englishman, whom he worked with during his time at Chelsea.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Wilshere said Lampard can help Gilmour develop into a top player.

"He (Lampard) played him at Chelsea, he loves him! He's going to help him develop as a player. I think he's unreal for his age," Wilshere said. "He played in the Euros. He played for a big club like Chelsea in big games and he can't get in the Norwich team."

Norwich City under no pressure from Chelsea

Given Daniel Farke's reluctance to start Billy Gilmour regularly, rumors suggested Chelsea were unhappy with the Canaries. Chelsea fans had also called on the club to bring the Scotsman back to London.

Farke at the time had insisted he was under no obligation to play Gilmour as his duty was not to "develop players for other clubs."

"There is no pressure (to play them). We are not here to develop players for other clubs, we are here to win points for this club. Listen, we are absolutely happy we have him and he is absolutely happy to be here. The conversations we have with Chelsea are also positive," Farke had said.

"Billy is fully committed to be here. We are all happy. First of all I want him to perform. How you make it in our team is by pure performance. If you decide to go on loan it is as simple as that. I don't think it's harsh, you need to perform."

Gilmour is on his first loan spell away from Chelsea since joining the club in 2017. He played for Chelsea's first team under former manager Frank Lampard, but was shipped out by Thomas Tuchel so he could get more minutes under his belt.

