"Unstoppable" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails PSG star Kylian Mbappe as the best player in European football

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe as the best player in Europe following the Frenchman's goalscoring display against Los Blancos.

Mauricio Pochettino's side earned a 1-0 victory over the La Liga giants in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Tuesday. Real Madrid stood firm against PSG's attacking threat for most of the game, but could not prevent the 23-year-old from finding the back of the net just seconds before the final whistle.

Ancelotti feels Tuesday night's goalscorer is currently the best player in Europe and went on to hail him as unstoppable. The Italian tactician praised the 23-year-old's ability to produce moments of magic.

"Mbappe is the best player in European football. Mbappe is unstoppable, we have tried to control him. [Eder] Militao has done very well, but he is a player who always invents something," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Los Blancos, who failed to register a single shot on target on the night, were determined to deny the Parisians the opportunity to take the lead in France. Thibaut Courtois even saved a penalty from Lionel Messi.

However, Real Madrid's efforts went in vain as Mbappe netted the winner in the dying seconds of the match. The Frenchman's skill in finding the back of the net left Ancelotti in awe.

With PSG registering a 1-0 win in Paris on Tuesday, Ancelotti and Co. have work to do when the two sides meet again in Spain on 9th March. It remains to be seen if the La Liga giants can turn things around at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with Real Madrid

The France international is in the final five months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. He is yet to agree to a new deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side, with a free transfer to Real Madrid said to be in the pipeline.

Despite being heavily linked with a switch to Carlo Ancelotti's side, he was all in for PSG on Tuesday. The former AS Monaco star produced a blistering performance and topped it off with a goal.

It remains to be seen where the future lies for the 23-year-old forward. However, he appears determined to help the Parisians win the Champions League this season.

