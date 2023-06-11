"Unsung hero of the season" - Fans in awe as incredible stat involving Manchester City superstar and Lionel Messi emerges after UCL final

Manchester City defender John Stones earned a Lionel Messi comparison from fans after his performance against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. The Cityzens won the clash 1-0 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10, as Rodri netted the only goal of the game.

Stones completed six dribbles with 100% accuracy during the match. The only player to have completed more in a Champions League final is Messi in the 2014-15 final against Juventus. The Argentine completed 10 dribbles as Barcelona won 3-1.

It was a spectacular display from Stones against Inter Milan on Saturday. Fans lauded him for the performance with one of them writing on Twitter:

"The unsung hero of the season."

Stones kept 15 clean sheets for City in 34 appearances across competitions in their treble-winning season. He was a mainstay at the heart of the defense alongside Ruben Dias. He also drifted into midfield after manager Pep Guardiola changed the formation during the latter stages of the season.

Fans are lauding Stones after he neared Lionel Messi's statistic with his latest performance. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions about the Manchester City defender:

AGE @GeorgeEmmilton @OptaJoe Might just be his best performance in a City's shirt @OptaJoe Might just be his best performance in a City's shirt

DJ @DejiorJosh @OptaJoe Can’t argue with that performance today ibr. Him and Dias were unreal @OptaJoe Can’t argue with that performance today ibr. Him and Dias were unreal

Rodri compared Manchester City superstar to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Rodri was Manchester City's hero in the final as they defeated Inter Milan by a score of 1-0 at the Ataturk Stadium.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, was their most outstanding performer of the season with 52 goals in 53 games across competitions. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first season in English league with a record 36 goals in 35 games.

Rodri compared the 22-year-old Haaland with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for his impact, determination, and performances. The Spanish midfielder said ahead of the UEFA Champions League final (via 90min):

"To begin with, he [Haaland] is 22 years old, which sometimes people forget, and his concerns are those of a 22-year-old boy. But he is super normal. He has the natural mental and physical ability to always be well. That allows him to possess composure on the pitch. And he is also a winner, someone very aggressive in the game with his 'I'm going for you', 'I'll be back' [mentality]."

Rodri added:

"It reminds me a bit of what we experienced with Cristiano and Messi. That hunger: 'I want another goal, and another, and another'. The best of that is not the goals, it is what is contagious. Having players like that is impressive."

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi both out of the European stage, Haaland, along with Kylian Mbappe are touted to carry their baton.

