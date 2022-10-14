“Until we get that, there’s not too much I can add” – Graham Potter says Chelsea star Reece James is due to see specialist as fears grow over injury 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has stated that Blues right-back Reece James is set to see a specialist regarding his knee injury.

According to The Evening Standard, the injury is worse than the Blues first feared and the Englishman may require surgery. If James does need to go under the knife, that would put his chances of making England's World Cup squad in serious jeapardy.

Reece James @ReeceJames 🫶🏽 Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all🫶🏽 Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all 💙🫶🏽 https://t.co/2DvHS5r4lM

The right-back suffered a knock during Chelsea's 2-0 victory over AC Milan in midweek and limped off during the clash. Kyle Walker is also a doubt for the Qatar tournament due to surgery on a groin problem while Trent Alexander-Arnold has also recently suffered a knock.

That could leave England's options at right-back limited for the World Cup but James' injury presents a more immediate problem for Chelsea and Potter. The pacy wing-back has already made 11 appearances this term and has been impressive for the west London outfit.

When asked about the seriousness of James' injury at a press conference, Potter told reporters (as per Football.London):

“He's due to see a specialist over the weekend. Until we get that, there's not too much I can add. It would be speculation on my perspective. Let's wait and see."

He added:

“He felt not too bad yesterday but until you get these things checked, you never know.”

B/R Football @brfootball Reece James' knee injury is worse than originally expected and he could miss the World Cup for England, per multiple sources Reece James' knee injury is worse than originally expected and he could miss the World Cup for England, per multiple sources https://t.co/kWvns2sD0k

Graham Potter discusses managing egos inside Chelsea's dressing room

The English manager has made an excellent start to life at Stamford Bridge following his switch from Brighton & Hove Albion in September.

Many feared that Potter would struggle with the jump to the Premier League giants. However, the Blues boss has explained how he and his team are dealing with the challenge. He said:

"The players are open, honest and responsible. They are honest and want to do well. As far as I'm aware, they are still human beings. There is a media perception that you get to a certain level and then grow a second head and are not like the rest of us. But that isn't the case."

"In Premier League squads, there are 24 players who all want to play and know the consequences if you want to do well. If you don't pick them, their egos are hurt and damaged. It's not straightforward this job and so far we have managed ego."

The Blues will next take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday (October 6).

B/R Football @brfootball Four straight wins in all competitions

Top of their Champions League group

11 goals scored and two conceded



Graham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea Four straight wins in all competitionsTop of their Champions League group11 goals scored and two concededGraham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea ▪️ Four straight wins in all competitions▪️ Top of their Champions League group▪️ 11 goals scored and two concededGraham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea 📈 https://t.co/50b72cVnJy

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes