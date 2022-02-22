"Unwillingness to get involved" - Paul Robinson slams Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku after horror show against Crystal palace

Paul Robinson was unimpressed with Romelu Lukaku's performance for Chelsea against Crystal Palace.

Lukaku recorded only seven touches throughout the length of the match and was slammed by the former England goalkeeper for his poor outing.

Robinson told Football Insider:

"It's an incredible stat for a player who cost around £100 million. To have that few touches in a game is simply not good enough. That was one of his poorest ever performances in a Chelsea shirt."

He added:

"There's arguments that the Blues don’t play in a way that suits him, that doesn’t involve him in the game but he has to do more. He has to get involved in the game more. Your attitude and application has to be better than that."

He further said:

"To have that few touches shows an unwillingness to get involved in the game. That is not people passing him the ball. It’s him not getting involved. I thought Lukaku was going to be the difference for Chelsea this season, but far from it."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Romelu Lukaku's SEVEN touches vs Crystal Palace - a new Premier League low! 🥴 Romelu Lukaku's SEVEN touches vs Crystal Palace - a new Premier League low! 🥴 https://t.co/JVjdJP3jiq

Lukaku struggling at Stamford Bridge

Lukaku is having a troubling first season back at his old club. He was signed from Inter Milan for a club record fee of £97.5 million in the summer of 2021.

The Belgian was expected to lead the line at the Bridge but faded away after a bright start in west London. The striker has scored ten goals in 28 games, only five of which have come in the Premier League.

Lukaku's miserable form in front of goal has also affected Chelsea's hopes of winning the league title.

Chelsea can still turn around their season

The Blues are currently 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City and are realistically attempting to secure a top-four spot this season.

They have an easy run of fixtures in the Premier League in March and Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that the Belgian hitman can refind his form.

The Blues also have an important clash against Lille on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

Finally, they will also have the chance to add yet another trophy to their kitty this season when they face Liverpool this weekend at the Carabao Cup.

