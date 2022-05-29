“Unworthy of a CL final” – Joel Matip’s brother reacts furiously after being forced to flee stadium with pregnant wife amid chaos ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid

There were shocking scenes outside the Stade de France, in which Liverpool and Real Madrid are currently clashing for the coveted Champions League trophy. Ahead of the game, police in Paris used tear gas to dispel the crowd, and many were forced to flee.

Marvin Matip, Joel Matip's brother, was one of those who had to flee the stadium area with his pregnant wife. Speaking to Sky Sports' Florian Plenttenberg, the Liverpool defender's brother said:

"The organisation around and in the stadium is unworthy of a CL final! Using tear gas in areas with children and uninvolved fans is dangerous!"

Here is a video from ESPN journalist Mark Ogden, showing a police officer spray tear gas on waiting fans:

Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_ Pepper spraying fans outside stadium in Paris Pepper spraying fans outside stadium in Paris https://t.co/drgzEpR9gD

The kick-off time for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid game was set at 8 PM local time, but the events taking place outside saw the game eventually begin at 8:37 PM.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker I’m not sure it’s possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous. @UEFAcom I’m not sure it’s possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous. @UEFAcom

Journalists slam UEFA's 'misleading' statement ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid

According to journalist Simon Hughes, UEFA shared the message on the stadium screen that the game would be delayed due to the "late arrival of fans." However, they later mentioned that the game was delayed due to security issues.

Another journalist, Oliver Holt, stated in a tweet that UEFA's message blaming the fans wasn't correct.

"The narrative that UEFA are pushing about the late arrival of fans is misleading. Fans were here in plenty of time. It is the organisation outside the stadium that's the problem. Reports of tear gas used outside now. A disgrace that fans - any fans - should be treated like this."

Another member of the press, Jim Boardman, also shared similar reports on his Twitter account:

"UEFA announcement on the screens in the ground blames 'the late arrival of fans'. The fans who have been waiting for HOURS to get into that stadium. Reports tear gas has been used. It really is time for football was run by fans instead of dinosaurs who treat fans like animals."

The game is now underway, with both teams unable to find a goal in the first half. The second half is already underway as Liverpool and Real Madrid continue their battle to decide this season's Champions of Europe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat