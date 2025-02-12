Up to 7 Everton players likely to miss Merseyside derby against Liverpool as David Moyes provides update

Everton head coach David Moyes has provided an update on injuries in his squad ahead of their clash against Liverpool in the Premier League. The Merseyside derby is slated for February 12, at Goodison Park.

Everton currently have seven players on the sidelines due to their respective injuries, with three of them being defenders. Seamus Coleman has been out with a muscle injury since the end of December. Nathan Patterson, meanwhile, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Vitalii Mykolenko was unable to feature in the Toffees' 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in the FA Cup on February 8, after picking up a knock. Speaking after the match, Moyes confirmed the Ukrainian left-back's injury and said (via OneFootball):

"Myko only reported feeling his calf this morning when I spoke to him. We had the opportunity to make a change at that point, which was straightforward enough. I don’t have any further information on the extent of the issue, but he mentioned it felt a bit tight."

Orel Mangala, who is on a season-long loan from Lyon, will reportedly be out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. Last month, Moyes addressed the Belgian midfielder's situation.

"Mangala will go back. I think we’re waiting for the surgeon to clear it. I think he will be operated on in France," he said (via OneFootball).

Armando Broja is out with an ankle ligament injury and has a chance of returning in March, while centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been sidelined following a hamstring injury. He suffered the set-back in Everton's clash against Brighton on January 25.

Dwight McNeil recently underwent minor surgery on his knee for an injury sustained back in December. Speaking on a possible return date for the Englishman, Moyes said (via Everton's official website):

"I don’t think there’s any real updates on timeframes. I’d probably think it’s the best part of six weeks."

Everton are also missing Youssef Chermiti due to a hamstring injury. In total, the Portuguese has missed 21 matches for the Toffees since arriving in the summer of 2023.

Arne Slot on Liverpool's upcoming clash against Everton in PL

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has shared his thoughts ahead of the Merseyside derby on Wednesday. The Dutch manager addressed the Reds' elimination from the FA Cup following a 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle, and said (via BBC Sport):

"We beat Accrington Stanley [in the FA Cup third round] but to lose against Plymouth is, of course, not acceptable. As a team, and I think our fans as well, are disappointed by that result."

Speaking at the pre-match conference against Everton, Slot highlighted the need for Liverpool to bounce back strongly.

"We have to show a different side of us on Wednesday because it was not only the result but the performance was far from what Liverpool standards are as well," he said.

Liverpool have a great historical record in the Merseyside derby, with 125 wins in 295 matches, while Everton have managed 84 victories. The Toffees bagged a 2-0 win the last time the two sides met in April 2024 at Goodison Park.

