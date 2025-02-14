"Up there with the worst I’ve seen", "Extremely lazy" - Fans call out Chelsea star for his performance in 3-0 loss to Brighton

Chelsea fans have blasted Jadon Sancho after he struggled to make an impact during their 3-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion. The two sides faced off in the Premier League at the American Express Stadium on Friday, February 14.

Ad

Kaoru Mitoma broke the deadlock in the 27th minute with a phenomenal curler into the bottom corner. Yankuba Minteh doubled the Seagulls' advantage 11 minutes later with a clever finish following Danny Welbeck's assist. The former completed his brace in the 63rd minute after his shot deflected off Trevoh Chalobah into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Sancho was subbed on in the 22nd minute in place of Noni Madueke after the latter suffered an injury. However, the Manchester United loanee failed to offer much going forward, completing 24 passes from an attempted 31 with an accuracy of 77 percent. He also created one chance, landed zero shots on goal, lost five duels, and delivered no accurate crosses.

Ad

Trending

The 24-year-old winger was unable to make the most of his opportunity and has been poor this season, garnering two goals and six assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

One Chelsea fan was left furious, posting:

"This performance from Sancho is up there with the worst I’ve seen, genuinely."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"He’s overrated and extremely lazy"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"We warned Chelsea fans about Sancho, aka the Freedom Fighter, but they didn’t listen. They thought we were just hating," one fan commented

"Maresca tryna get us to number 16th on The table so we don't sign Sancho 🧏‍♂️ I respect the hustle 👌," another added

"I wasn't wrong when I said signing Sancho wasn't going to be a good signing," one fan insisted

Ad

"Sancho is a flop," another typed

How did Chelsea fare during their 3-0 loss against Brighton?

Chelsea's poor run of form continued as they lost to Brighton for the second time in the span of a week. They remain fourth in the Premier League table with 43 points from 25 games and have now lost two out of their last three league fixtures.

Ad

The Blues dominated possession with 69 percent of the ball, completing 648 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. Meanwhile, Brighton had 31 percent possession and completed 250 passes with an accuracy of 78 percent.

However, Chelsea looked toothless in attack, landing eight shots in total with zero being on target (xG of 0.57). In comparison, the hosts had 13 shots in total with five being on target, garnering an xG of 1.70.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 15, 2025, at 3:45 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback