"Upgraded from Arsenal finally", "We will miss you" - Fans react as Arsenal reach agreement with Bundesliga club for sale of club veteran

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen regarding Granit Xhaka's transfer to the Bundesliga club. Fans on Twitter reacted as the Swiss midfielder leaves after a great spell with the Gunners.

The north Londoners have agreed on a €25 million deal for Xhaka. The midfielder is set to pen a five-year-deal with the club managed by Xabi Alonso.

Since joining the Gunners in 2016, Xhaka has been a regular player in the midfield for the Premier League side. He made 297 appearances, scoring 23 goals and providing 29 assists. Xhaka is a former captain of the club as well.

The 30-year-old was pivotal as the Gunners managed a second placed finish in the Premier League in 2022-23. He scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 47 matches across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side.

Xhaka's stint at the Emirates, however, is set to come to an end. One fan reacted to the news of the Switzerland international leaving by writing on Twitter:

"Upgraded from Arsenal finally."

Another fan wrote:

"We will miss you Legend."

Arteta's side are set to secure a record-breaking 100 million plus 5 million deal for Declan Rice from West Ham United. Xhaka, however, will head the exit door.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Fabrizio Romano confirmed Grani Xhaka's departure from north London:

General

Didn't end how I wanted buh you're still my favourite player GX 🥺🥺 Leverkusen please take care of him

Thank you Granit. What a ride it's been. Wonderful player and servant for the club.

Fabrizio Romano revealed more Arsenal players could be on their way out of the club

Granit Xhaka is not the only player set to leave Arsenal in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are set to go on a spending spree in the summer.

They have already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million. Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are set to join the club from West Ham United and Ajax respectively.

The Gunners have been linked with Southampton's Romeo Lavia as well. Hence, the north Londoners need to offload a few players to manage their financial situation. Fabrizio Romano told Caughtoffside on the matter:

They’ve done great work with Timber, Rice and Havertz, but now the focus will be on finding a solution for some players who are not crucial in the project, especially Nicolas Pepe."

He added:

“Let’s see also what happens with Thomas Partey; in case he leaves, another new midfielder could join."

Mikel Arteta led the team to a second place Premier League finish last term. They are back in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023-24 season as a result. Hence, Arsenal are looking to improve their squad to continue the rich vein of form.

