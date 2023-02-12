Upset PSG fans applaud 27-year-old star for disobeying Marquinhos advice and offering apology after Monaco loss: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans applauded Presnel Kimpembe for stepping up to talk to them after the team suffered a 3-1 defeat against AS Monaco on February 11. It was a night to forget for Christophe Galtier's team at the Stade Louis II.

Aleksandr Golovin opened the scoring for the hosts in the fourth minute of the match before Wissam Ben Yedder doubled their advantage in the 18th minute. While talented youngster Warren Zaire-Emery managed to pull one back in the 39th minute, Ben Yedder struck again in first-half injury time. The game ended 3-1 in favor of Monaco.

PSG captain Marquinhos tried to refrain players from going to meet the traveling supporters as the Brazilian felt that the fans might be angry after the team suffered their second consecutive loss.

Vice-captain Kimpembe was one of the players who went across and met the fans, despite Marquinhos' advice. The central defender, who returned to the pitch against Monaco after a lengthy injury layoff, told the fans (via GOAL):

"On the ground, it's nonsense, we know. The only thing I can say is thank you for coming. Now, don't let us go, we still need you, We will re-mobilize in the locker room, do things properly and we will get moving on Tuesday."

Fans applauded Kimpembe's efforts to acknowledge their support and take responsibility for the team's performances. The Parisian club are set for a tough test in their next game as they take on Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

PSG captain Marquinhos urged the team to get back to form

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Considering the immense quality that PSG have in their ranks, the club's recent dismal form is rather surprising. Marquinhos urged the team to get their season back on track. Speaking after the game, the Brazilian defender said:

"We lost the cup, we still have the UCL, we are first in the championship, we must not let go now. We must go hard, we are at a key moment in the season."

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ Marquinhos: "On a perdu la coupe, on a encore la LDC on est premiers du championnat, on doit pas lâcher maintenant. On doit y aller fort, on est à un moment clé de la saison" Marquinhos: "On a perdu la coupe, on a encore la LDC on est premiers du championnat, on doit pas lâcher maintenant. On doit y aller fort, on est à un moment clé de la saison" 🚨 Marquinhos: "On a perdu la coupe, on a encore la LDC on est premiers du championnat, on doit pas lâcher maintenant. On doit y aller fort, on est à un moment clé de la saison"

Christophe Galtier, meanwhile, stated that the team is going through a difficult phase for multiple reasons. He said:

"We are doing with the current forces. There are absentees, there is a virus but it is a very difficult period for the players and the supporters."

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ Galtier: "On fait avec les forces actuelles. Y'a des absents, il y a un virus mais c'est une période très difficile pour les joueurs et les supporters"



Il a l'air totalement démuni Galtier: "On fait avec les forces actuelles. Y'a des absents, il y a un virus mais c'est une période très difficile pour les joueurs et les supporters"Il a l'air totalement démuni

Poll : 0 votes