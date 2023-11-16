“Upsets the balance of the team” - Paul Scholes explains why Manchester United summer signing is not playing regularly

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has explained why the club's summer signing Mason Mount isn't playing regularly this season. The Red Devils legend believes the player's limited involvement is down to tactical incompatibility.

Recall that Manchester United splashed the cash to lure Mason Mount to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window. The midfielder arrived from Chelsea in a deal worth £55 million - a fee many felt was outrageous owing to the player's decline in performances prior to the move.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils have been unable to reap the rewards of their investment. Mason Mount started the first two games this season before picking up an injury in the 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur back in August. Despite recovering in September, the midfielder has failed to nail a spot in the team, with his performances raising more questions than answers.

Commenting on the player's limited involvement at Old Trafford, Paul Scholes explained that Mount is simply not a tactical fit for Erik ten Hag's system.

“It upsets the balance of the team," the Manchester United legend told the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel. "It upsets the legs he has in midfield. I really think he wanted to play him with Bruno Fernandes but the two of them playing in the team, it just doesn’t seem to be working now."

“It’s difficult to make a case for Mason because he’s not played enough games, so trying to come on here and say ‘he should be playing’, I don’t know because he hasn’t played. If he has a run of five, six, seven, eight games you can judge that a little bit more."

Paul Scholes further explained why incorporating Mason Mount into the team would be problematic due to Erik ten Hag's system. According to the Englishman, Manchester United would need to deploy two holding midfielders to bring in the former Chelsea star and retain balance.

“You have to get the balance of the team right, that’s the big struggle. I think Ten Hag wants to play as many attackers as he can on the football pitch, which would mean one holding player and the rest attacking players, and Mason Mount would come into that. But it takes away the legs of the midfield, it really leaves them open.

“To bring someone like Mason Mount into the team you almost need two holding midfielders with him to get the balance of the team right," he said.

