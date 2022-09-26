Uruguay national team pressurising Barcelona's Ronald Araujo over injury treatment: Reports

The Uruguayan Football Association is reportedly forcing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo not to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury last week.

The 23-year-old picked up a knock to his tendon in the right thigh during La Celeste's international friendly against Iran on Friday.

He subsequently left the squad and returned to Barcelona for treatment, but is now facing a dilemma with the World Cup less than two months away.

Araujo could opt to undergo surgery, but it would sideline him completely from the World Cup. He could also take a more conservative approach, which may risk complications in the future.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport A decision regarding Ronald Araujo's injury treatment will be made today. The player does consider going through surgery.

According to Spanish news outlet SPORT (via Barca Universal), Uruguay are pressurizing Araujo to postpone the surgery until after the World Cup.

The Blues are already sweating over the fitness of veteran centre-back Diego Godin, who's been out for a month with injury troubles of his own.

If Araujo is also ruled out, it would be a matter of great concern for Diego Alonso's side, who are drawn into a tough group against Portugal, Ghana and South Korea.

Barcelona, however, don't want Araujo to relapse with conservative treatment and hope he makes a full recovery in time.

Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayanHeroes Diego Godín has travelled to Spain to recover from an injury, which has kept him sidelined for Vélez Sarsfield.



The Uruguay captain is suffering from patellar tendinopathy, which means that the tendon that joins your kneecap to the shin bone gradually wears down. Diego Godín has travelled to Spain to recover from an injury, which has kept him sidelined for Vélez Sarsfield.The Uruguay captain is suffering from patellar tendinopathy, which means that the tendon that joins your kneecap to the shin bone gradually wears down. https://t.co/DGtxcZj1WQ

As things stand, the defender is set to miss the next six to seven weeks, but the Catalans expect to have him in fine fettle for the second half of the campaign.

Araujo will reportedly make a decision in the next few days.

Uruguay, meanwhile, are set to begin their World Cup campaign against South Korea on November 24.

Barcelona gear up for a daunting month ahead

The Catalan giants have been impressive so far in the 2022-23 season, but October will be a real test of their title credentials, with the side set to play nine games in all competitions.

The Blaugrana will play six games in La Liga, including an all-important El Clasico on October 16, with Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao and Valencia to follow.

Xavi's team will also feature in three Champions League games, including against Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, both at home, but challenging in their own way.

Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden Tough international break for Barcelona so far. Kounde, Memphis, De Jong and Araujo all heading back early with knocks. October, early November gonna be mad with 11 games before the World Cup

Barcelona are trailing league leaders Real Madrid by two points in La Liga and are second in their Champions League group, three points behind Bayern Munich.

To make things worse, the Catalan club are dealing with injury issues of their own with Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay along with Araujo, who are all injured.

