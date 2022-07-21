Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez considering emotional return to former club: Reports

As per The Mirror (via Sport Bible), striker Luis Suarez has been linked with an emotional return to Uruguayan club Nacional de Montevideo.

The club's president, Jose Fuentes, traveled to Spain to hold a meeting to sign the 35-year-old striker. The meeting was said to be positive.

Suarez came through the academy at Nacional before moving to FC Groningen in the summer of 2006. Since then, the Uruguayan international has plundered in goals for fun.

He had a sparkling career at Liverpool where he scored 82 goals and provided 46 assists in 133 games. He then moved to Barcelona in 2014 before sealing a transfer to Atletico Madrid six years later.

He is now a free agent after his contract with Los Colchoneros expired last month. When a player of his ability is on the free market, it is expected that big clubs will circle around him.

433 @433 𝙁𝙪𝙣 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙩, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luis Suarez are the only players to score in 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 minute of a match 🤯 𝙁𝙪𝙣 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙩, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luis Suarez are the only players to score in 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 minute of a match 🤯 https://t.co/MFhgIC9Pby

An emotional return to Nacional remains a possibility for the Uruguayan.

At 35, Suarez is arguably at the dawn of his playing career. However, examples of veteran strikers such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic (40) and Cristiano Ronaldo (37) prove that age is just a number for some footballers.

If the Uruguayan believes he can still cut it in Europe, there may not be a shortage of clubs that make an offer to him.

With the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, the former Liverpool man will hope to secure regular playing time, which he will get at Nacional.

Luis Suarez offered to Borussia Dortmund after Sebastian Haller blow

According to Sky Sports Germany, Luis Suarez has been offered to Borussia Dortmund after Sebastian Haller's recent setback.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international was diagnosed with a testicular tumor during a medical at the club. The Bundesliga side are now on the lookout for alternatives.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Sébastian Haller joins Dortmund from Ajax, their 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 summer signing already 🟡 OFFICIAL: Sébastian Haller joins Dortmund from Ajax, their 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 summer signing already 🟡⚫ https://t.co/WwIlbpUxBH

Dortmund saw Erling Haaland leave for Manchester City earlier this summer, but they have also signed Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg.

Hence, it remains to be seen where the former Barcelona man heads this summer.

A return to Nacional would mean that his playing career has come full circle. However, it would not be a surprise if he continues to push himself to his limits and opts to continue playing for a top club in Europe.

It is worth mentioning that the 2022 Uruguayan Primera Division has already begun, with Nacional leading Group B after six rounds of fixtures. They have played one more game than the second-placed Boston River, whom they lead on goal difference.

