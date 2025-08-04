“Us footballers actually have to pay” - Ben Foster shares math behind cost of Cristiano Ronaldo giving his shirt away

Former Manchester United keeper Ben Foster has shared the math behind Cristiano Ronaldo giving away his shirt post-match. It's a common sight for opponent players swapping shirts after games, while some footballers also give away their jerseys to fans.

Ben Foster has revealed that players are given two shirts in every game. He also revealed footballers have to pay for every shirt they give away after matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time, and he is idolised by a great number of young footballers. Quite naturally, his shirt is very much sought-after and the Portuguese superstar is quite open to giving his jersey away.

Ben Foster has revealed that his former teammate has spent approximately £77,000 from his pocket by handing out shirts throughout his career. Speaking on his YouTube channel, The Cycling GK, the former Watford keeper said:

"Right guys, Cristiano Ronaldo gives his shirt away pretty much every single game, but what you don't know, is us footballers actually have to pay for every single shirt we give away. Now don't get me wrong, this is not going to touch the sides of Cristiano's bank balance, however, let's go through the maths of how many shirts this guy has given away."

The former England international added:

"So, he's played 1,100 games in his career and you get two shirts per game. I'm not saying he gives every shirt away every single game but, in those 1,100 games, you would like to think he's given one away every single game, pretty much, give or take one or two."

The ex-Manchester United keeper concluded:

"So, we'll start with that figure: 1,100 games. If you look at the price of what these shirts cost nowadays, the current home Man Utd shirt costs £100. Don't get me wrong, back in the day, they were a little bit cheaper, £50 or £60. So, let's work on they cost on average £70. 1,100 shirts times £70 is £77,000. Whaaaaat?"

Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name in history books as one of the greatest players to have graced football. He enjoyed plenty of success for both club and country and won the Ballon d'Or five times.

Ben Foster shared the dressing room with the Portuguese superstar at Manchester United. They played seven times for the Red Devils and won each game.

Portugal star recalls advice from Cristiano Ronaldo regarding phone usage

Former Portugal international Cedric Soares has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's instruction for teammates regarding the use of phone. The ex-Arsenal defender has claimed that Ronaldo banned his teammates from using phones during meetings.

Soares, who now plays for Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo, has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo believes 5G signal impacts sleep. He also added that the 40-year-old does not allow phones inside his bedroom. He told A Bola:

"He is a winner. He seeks excellence every day. In the National Team, he said: 'no cell phones, let's go to the room to talk a little'. He shares his experiences and his day-to-day life, he tells stories. He is an excellent professional and the result is obvious."

Soares added:

"He stops using his cell phone at some point. He says that it influences sleep, so he leaves it out of the bedroom. There was a time when he said to me: 'Cédric, you can't use 5G, because it can impair sleep'. That's when 5G came along. I don't know if he still does, but he blocked the signal to sleep X (certain) hours."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Cedric Soares shared the pitch on 25 occasions for Portugal. The right-back earned 34 caps for Portugal and was a part of their UEFA European Championship-winning side in 2016.

