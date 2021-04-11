Usain Bolt chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Usain Bolt has weighed in on the GOAT debate, admitting that it is tough to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, the Jamaican has revealed that he is a big fan of the Portuguese.

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate continues to divide the world more than a decade after the two living legends of football broke onto the scene.

Both players have won countless accolades, and have cabinets full of trophies to boast of. They have even gotten the better of each other in different aspects of the game; Cristiano Ronaldo rules the roost in the UEFA Champions League, while Messi has the most Ballon d’Ors in history.

Despite being quite different from each other in terms of playing style and approach to the beautiful game, the two stalwarts of modern football have quite a few things in common between them.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both have the hunger to succeed and have reigned over the football circuit for more than a decade thanks to their consistency.

The craze among their fans has shown no signs of slowing down, with both sets of supporters claiming that their idol is the best in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo is only 3 Goals Away from scoring 100 Goals for Juventus. pic.twitter.com/vJRUAFbuo6 — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 11, 2021

Usain Bolt has now shared his views on the debate. Speaking to Gazetta dello Sport, the Jamaican revealed that he belonged to camp Cristiano Ronaldo, despite supporting Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team.

“It is difficult for me to choose because I support Argentina, but I am a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Bolt

Bolt also pointed out that he was drawn to the Portuguese due to his allegiance to Manchester United.

“I admire Ronaldo since he played for Manchester United and I support the Red Devils,” said Bolt

The Jamaican also admitted that he adored Cristiano Ronaldo more than Lionel Messi because the Portuguese has proven himself in the Premier League, La Liga as well as Serie A.

“I think he has something more than Messi because he has proven himself in many leagues. That's why I choose Ronaldo” said Bolt.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both in brilliant form this season

Lionel Messi

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been in brilliant form this season. While the Portuguese has managed 32 goals from 36 games so far for Juventus, the Argentinean has scored 29 times in 39 appearances for Barcelona.

Neither has shown signs of stopping any time soon, which is good news for football fans everywhere.

"The day I no longer enjoy playing football is when I'll retire" - Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/Gl0Dv7sxlN — Ankur (@AnkurMessi_) April 9, 2021