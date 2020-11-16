Usain Bolt says Cristiano Ronaldo is faster than him right now

Cristiano Ronaldo is faster than Usain Bolt at the moment, according to the fastest man in the world himself. The Jamaican sprinter currently holds the world record for the 100m race, which he completed in 9.58 seconds. However, Bolt believes that the Portuguese star would finish ahead of him if the two of them were competing in a race at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name has been synonymous with excellence for years now. The Portuguese player has successfully merged an astonishing goalscoring ability with a stupendous fitness regime.

One of Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest assets is his physical abilities, which he has fiercely maintained over the years. The former Manchester United player has been known for breaking goalscoring records at will because of his fitness.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not just about skills, though, he also has quite a bit of speed in him as Spanish professional sprinter Angel David Rodriguez discovered in 2011.

The two competed in a 25-meter sprint, which Rodriguez completed in 3.31 seconds, while Ronaldo clocked 3.61 seconds. The Spaniard estimated that the Portuguese could have completed 100 meters in 11.6 seconds. Rodriguez was clearly impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s skillset after the race.

"He is fast and very good at lateral movement. He clearly trains a lot. I took three tenths from him, which is quite a lot. If it was 100 metres, he may be able to get 11.60," said Rodriguez.

Usain Bolt feels that Cristiano Ronaldo is a super athlete

Usain Bolt believes Cristiano Ronaldo would beat him in a 100m sprint right now.

Cristiano Ronaldo famously managed to reach a speed of 38.6km/h against Spain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Two years on, the Portuguese is still going strong.

@Cristiano sprinted 38.6 km/hr in a game against Spain and broke the Robben's previous record of 37km/hr later concluded as 31km/hr something which was said to be all time fastest sprint by a football player.#WorldCup #por #Ronaldo



🎥 @SPORTTVPortugal pic.twitter.com/vOHieFayWI — SportsMonks (@Sportsmonks) June 19, 2018

Usain Bolt believes that if the Juventus man would race against him right now, there would only be one winner. Bolt retired in 2017 and has revealed that he now trains only to stay fit.

"I still try to train to stay in good shape, but just the regular gym sessions. I don’t miss the training one bit," said Bolt.

The Jamaican went on to admit that Cristiano Ronaldo is faster than him at the moment because the Portuguese follows a strict training schedule.

"For sure, Cristiano [is faster than me]. For me, he works out every day, he is a super athlete. He's always on top of his game, he works hard and he is focussed. Right now, I definitely think he would be faster than me," said Bolt.

Usain Bolt thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is faster than him 😳 pic.twitter.com/BNXTZMKy8S — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 14, 2020

One thing is certain, if Cristiano Ronaldo was to race Usain Bolt, the whole world would be invested the contest.