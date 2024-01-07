"Use glasses" - Real Madrid star slams media outlet on X for calling him the worst player on the pitch in Los Blancos' win over Arandina

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos hit back at Spanish outlet Marca after they claimed he was his side's worst performer in their 3-1 win against Arandina.

Ceballos played the full 90 minutes of Los Blancos' Round of 32 victory at the Estadio El Montecillo. It was just his fourth start of the season, but his performance was met with criticism.

Marca gave the 27-year-old midfielder the lowest player rating of Real Madrid's team (4.5). They explained:

"He still has plenty of touches. Plays that pass through his boots usually slow down. Sometimes he looks for literally impossible passes."

Those claims didn't sit well with Ceballos and he gave a stern defense of his outing on X:

"Ponte gafas - Put on glasses."

Ceballos has found game time hard to come by this season, with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, and Eduardo Camavinga ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Spanish midfielder didn't get on the scoresheet or assist in the win against Arandina. But, he won four of seven ground duels and broke up play with two tackles and two interceptions.

Ceballos has made 13 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal. He signed a contract extension back in June, keeping him tied to Madrid until 2027.

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos is reportedly on Juventus' wishlist

Juventus could move for Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos' lack of first-team opportunities could see him depart the Santiago Bernabeu despite only signing a new deal last summer. The former Arsenal loanee will want game time ahead of the European Championships with Spain in June.

Reports in the Spanish press (via JuveFC) reports that Serie A giants Juventus are considering a January move for Ceballos. Massimiliano Allegri is dealing with Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli's absences due to suspension.

Juve are prepared to send Italian forward Moise Kean in the opposite direction to sweeten the deal. Real Madrid could be interested in signing a new striker to ease the goalscoring burden on Jude Bellingham.

Ceballos admitted just last month that he was only still a Los Merengues player due to Ancelotti. He said (via ManagingMadrid):

"I’m still a Real Madrid because of him, he’s been key. He knows how tough it’s been for me and he always supported me. He told me that he was very happy for me because of the goal. His trust and confidence is crucial, he’s like a father figure for all of us."

Ceballos is valued by Transfermarkt at just €9 million. He joined Los Blancos from Real Betis in 2017 for €16.5 million and has since made 133 appearances across competitions.