"Used City to scam Arsenal", "Not worth 100m" - Fans react as Manchester City pull out of race to sign Arsenal target Declan Rice

Fans have reacted to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign Arsenal target Declan Rice today.

Arsenal had identified West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice as their top transfer target this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta is a fan of the midfielder and the Gunners need quality depth in midfield amid rumors of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey leaving the club.

Rice had a stellar 2022-23 season for the Hammers, helping them win the UEFA Europa Conference League. The central defensive midfielder scored five goals and provided four assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal have already submitted two bids for his services with both being rejected by West Ham. The club hierarchy are believed to be holding out for a transfer fee of £100 million to be paid upfront.

While Arteta and Co. are believed to be confident of signing Declan Rice with an improved bid, Manchester City entered the race on Monday (via The Athletic). The Cityzens reportedly submitted a bid of £80 million, plus £10 million in add-ons, which was rejected.

However, Manchester City are not willing to match the Gunners' £100+ million bid for Rice. Fabrizio Romano tweeted:

"Manchester City will NOT match Arsenal bid for Declan Rice. Decision made — as they are set to pull out of the race at the current conditions. Arsenal were very confident last night… and they remain very confident today, working on structure of the deal with West Ham."

Fans reacted on Twitter following this announcement. Here are some of the reacitons:

Arsenal expected to challenge Manchester City for Premier League title following Declan Rice transfer saga

Arsenal are expected to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title once again next season. The Gunners are now in pole position to sign Declan Rice which would boost their chances of winning silverware.

Arteta and Co. defied all expectations and challenged the Cityzens for the title last season. They were at the top of the table for 248 days but were unable to maintain their momentum at the business end of the season.

Injuries to key personnel and a lack of form ensured Manchester City finished first with 89 points, five ahead of the Gunners. While the north London outfit are still searching for their first league title in 19 years, they are likely to challenge again next season.

