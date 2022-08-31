“Useless to the core”, “very lucky he’s survived five games” – Chelsea fans blast ‘lazy’ player after poor display in 2-1 defeat against Southampton 

Chelsea fans have blasted Kai Havertz following his ineffectual display during their side's 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday (August 30).

The Blues took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Raheem Sterling's third goal in two games. But 18-year-old Romeo Laiva equalized for the hosts just three minutes later before Adam Armstrong netted the winner on the brink of half-time.

The result leaves Thomas Tuchel's side in eighth place after just two wins in their opening five Premier League encounters. Chelsea have endured a slow start to the campaign. They look particularly toothless in attack, with a lack of recognized centre-forwards at Stamford Bridge becoming a real problem.

With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both leaving the club this summer, Tuchel appears to be experimenting with numerous players in the number nine role. One player who has gained particular criticism from Blues fans is Kai Havertz, who did very little to impact the game at St. Mary's.

The Germany international was hooked after 66 minutes for Christian Pulisic and has now failed to score or assist in any of his five games so far this season. Following the full-time whistle on the South Coast, Chelsea supporters took to Twitter to hammer the former Bayer Leverkusen man for another anonymous display:

Fuck off Havertz. You are pitiful

I hate you Havertz you're so shit

Havertz shouldn't start any game again, Arh aden

Broja in TEN SECONDS dribbled past more defenders than Havertz all season LOL

Havertz very lucky he's survived five games.

Kai Havertz is a bigger Flop than Timo Werner if Chelsea fans will be truthful.

Kai Havertz will ghost all game and when give a goal chance, he'll be too lazy to convert. But let's keep starting him and not give any other player a chance.

Havertz with another clean sheet. Generational talent 🔥

I'd sacrifice a continent to never see Havertz kick a ball for us. Useless to the core.

Thomas Tuchel claims Chelsea players are struggling with their focus

Following their second successive away defeat, the west London club have fallen further behind the top sides and need to kickstart their season quickly.

Tuchel gave a damning verdit of his Chelsea players after the full-time whistle, as he told BT Sport (as per BBC Sport):

"We started well in all the games almost but obviously we are struggling with our focus and consistency in matches. We struggled to find answers and find the way back if things don't go in our direction. Things did go in our direction today but then we struggled after the equaliser.

"I don't know if concern is the right word. I absolutely dislike to lose, it is the second time this season and I don't think it takes a lot to beat us and this I don't like."

He added:

"We try to win matches and the way we do this is something we need to understand as fast as possible. I also don't understand why we are in this situation with injuries to all midfield.

"I think in the first 20 minutes we created half chances but struggled to score. That is also not brand new for us and that doesn't necessarily have the consequence you can lose matches, you can win 1-0."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 – Chelsea have lost at least two of their opening five games to a Premier League campaign for just the second time in 27 seasons, after losing three of their first five in 2015-16 – eventually finishing 10th place that year. Ominous. 2 – Chelsea have lost at least two of their opening five games to a Premier League campaign for just the second time in 27 seasons, after losing three of their first five in 2015-16 – eventually finishing 10th place that year. Ominous. https://t.co/qmQIoBJy3z

Chelsea will next face West Ham United at home on September 3.

