“Useless, a fat waste of space and a tactically inept cabbage head” - Steve Bruce reveals extent of abuse and admits people wanted him to fail 

English tactician Steve Bruce has admitted that fans and people related to Newcastle United always wanted him to fail. Bruce also opened up on the barrage of abuse he received from fans during his tenure as manager of the Magpies.

The 60-year-old officially departed Newcastle United by "mutual consent" on Wednesday. However, many believe the Magpies chose to ax the former Manchester United defender in favor of someone who could make better use of the club's resources.

Newcastle United were recently taken over by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The move means the Magpies now have the richest owners in Europe and will have plenty of financial firepower. Fans and others within the Newcastle community will hope this will usher in the start of a new era for the club.

Speaking about his tenure at St. James' Park with Luke Edwards from the Telegraph, Bruce admitted that he may never return to management. He outlined the abuse he received as a major reason for the same.

“I think it might be my last job. It has been very, very tough. To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail & saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head.”

The barrage of abuse Bruce received began right from his appointment as Rafa Benitez's replacement. Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley sacked Benitez in 2019 despite the Spaniard helping the Magpies to a 10th-place finish in the 2017-18 season.

Many fans believed Bruce's style of rigid, defensive football was a stark contrast to the brighter approach adopted by Benitez. This brought the Englishman plenty of criticism, but few could have imagined the extent to which it would go.

Steve Bruce's record at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce took over the reins at St James' Park in July 2019. He managed the team in 97 matches, registering 29 wins, 25 draws and 40 losses.

Under Bruce's management, Newcastle finished 13th in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season and 12th in the 2020-21 season. However, they scored only 84 goals in 76 games across both seasons while shipping a whopping 120 goals.

This season, the Magpies have gotten off to a terrible start. The side lie in 19th place and have scored just 10 goals while alarmingly conceding 19. Newcastle are one of only three sides yet to register a win in the league this season alongside Burnley in 18th place and Norwich City in 20th.

Edited by Arvind Sriram