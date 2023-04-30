"Useless player on the season", "Literally does nothing" - PSG fans react as 'finished' 26-year-old star starts against Lorient

Disgruntled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have let their feelings known after Carlos Soler was named in the starting lineup to face Lorient on Sunday (April 30) in Ligue 1.

Once heralded as a promising talent, the 26-year-old Soler has produced performances that have fallen short of the lofty expectations set for him. That has led to mounting frustrations from the Parisians faithful.

In his heydays with Valencia, Soler netted an impressive 11 La Liga goals in consecutive seasons. However, his transition to Ligue 1 has been anything but smooth, with the midfielder only managing three goals this season. To exacerbate matters, his playing time has been limited to 13 starts and eight appearances off the bench.

Soler's lackluster performance extends beyond the league, as he struggled to secure a consistent starting position in PSG's UEFA Champions League campaign. The midfielder was relegated to just two starts and four appearances as a substitute before the Parisians were knocked out.

Discontentment with Soler's underwhelming contribution has prompted PSG fans to express their dissatisfaction on social media, lamenting the inclusion of the "finished" player. One fan said:

"Soler in the middle. We are finished."

Another said:

"Bro, why won't he start WZE. ... Soler literally does nothing."

A third fan chimed in:

"Soler useless player on the season"

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

𝐙𝐞𝐝𝐝 @Muhammadjabire @TheEuropeanLad Soler useless player on the season @TheEuropeanLad Soler useless player on the season

PSG on cusp of another Ligue 1 triumph

A win against Lorient at Parc des Princes on Sunday will take the Parisians closer to another Ligue 1 title.

Les Parisiens pushed Angers closer to relegation with a narrow 2-1 win last weekend, while Lorient suffered a 1-0 defeat at home against Toulouse. The anticipated clash between dominant PSG and struggling Angers predictably concluded with the champions claiming victory.

Kylian Mbappe demonstrated his prowess with a brace by the 26-minute mark, breaking a new Ligue 1 goal contribution record. However, Sada Thioub's 87th-minute consolation goal set up a tense finale at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Despite the late pressure, a miraculous comeback from the bottom-dwellers was not to be.

As both Lens and Marseille emerged victorious last weekend, PSG, boasting 75 points, maintained their eight-point lead atop the standings with six games remaining. Christophe Galtier's men cannot secure the title this weekend, but given their three-game Ligue 1 winning streak, another league triumph is only a matter of time.

However, such an achievement will do little to mitigate the disappointment of another Champions League failure. Moreover Galtier will aim to put an end to the team's concerning seven-game home stretch without a Ligue 1 clean sheet.

Poll : 0 votes