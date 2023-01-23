USMNT plotting ambitious move for ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho: Reports

According to World Soccer Talk, the USMNT is looking to ring former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho as their new coach.

The Portuguese is currently in charge of Serie A side AS Roma. Roma are currently fourth in Serie A with 37 points on the board after 19 games. If the USMNT is to bring in Mourinho as their coach, they will have to free him from his contract with the Italian outfit.

Mourinho has never taken charge of a national team in his career before. He has managed top European clubs like FC Porto, Chelsea (two stints), Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Tottenham Hotspur during his career.

Mourinho has won league titles in Portugal, England, Spain, and Italy. He is also a two-time UEFA Champions League winner, once with Porto and also with Inter Milan.

Known for his highly tactical approach, Jose Mourinho is certainly one of the best coaches in European football. He was also heavily linked with coaching jobs in his home country of Portugal and five-time world champions Brazil.

Portugal, however, has appointed former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez as their new manager. Brazil, meanwhile, has shifted its attention to the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane as the pursuit of Mourinho gained no real direction.

Gregg Berhalter is unlikely to return as the USMNT's coach and it looks like reaching the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was his last act. Anthony Hudson is currently the interim boss in charge.

Marco Materazzi said former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho left Inter Milan too early

Bayern Munchen v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League Final

One of the greatest achievements of Jose Mourinho's remarkable career was winning the treble with Inter Milan during the 2010-11 season. Marco Materazzi, the scorer of Italy's equalizer in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final against France, was a mainstay at the heart of Inter's defense under Mourinho.

Speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Materazzi recently claimed that Mourinho left Inter prematurely. Mourinho was in charge of Neroazzuro for only two seasons.

Materazzi said (via Sempre Inter):

“You never jerked us around, never belittled us, you told us things by looking us straight in the eye. You made us feel invincible, every last one of us, and you only did one thing wrong – you left."

IM🇵🇹 @Iconic_Mourinho José Mourinho explaining how he set up his Inter Milan side tatically to stop Pep's Barcelona and Messi at their best. [A thread]

José Mourinho explaining how he set up his Inter Milan side tatically to stop Pep's Barcelona and Messi at their best. [A thread]https://t.co/WcvcmaHGr7

