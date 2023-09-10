USMNT star Folarin Balogun names Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as his idols and explains why he left Arsenal

United States men's national team's (USMNT) rising star Folarin Balogun has named Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as his footballing idols. Balogun also shed light on the reasons behind his departure from Arsenal this summer.

When asked at the Offside with Taylor Twellman podcast, about the players who inspire him, Balogun said:

"There are loads of great players that I take inspiration from. I remember when I was on loan and we played against PSG, and I had the opportunity to play against Messi, Neymar, Mbappe. For me personally, the player that stuck out the most in terms of when we were analyzing them is Messi - and what he’s done in the game is undeniably.''

Balogun's admiration for Mbappe isn't just for his on-field prowess, but also for his dedication and effectiveness at a young age. He added:

''But also Mbappe, he’s somebody that I really look at and admire in terms of the way he has gone about his work and is so efficient and so effective at a young age."

Balogun's footballing journey took a significant turn when he decided to part ways with Arsenal. He admitted that leaving Arsenal for Monaco this summer was an 'easy decision' for him.

He said:

"I want to play games and improve, prove to myself and people around that I am capable of being the main striker for a team. In the end, when Monaco showed interest, it was an easy decision for me."

The 22-year-old made only ten senior team appearances at the Emirates, scoring two goals and providing one assist. The Arsenal youth product was sent on a year-long loan to Stade Reims in France last summer.

And with fewer prospects at the Emirates Stadium, he joined AS Monaco on a permanent deal worth €40million after add-ons in August 2023.

Arsenal set to secure long-term commitment from Martin Odegaard - Report

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to continue contract discussions with midfield maestro Martin Odegaard.

The former Real Madrid midfielder, who initially arrived at the Emirates on loan in January 2021, has been a revelation for the Gunners. Odegaard's remarkable rise saw him take over the club's captaincy, a testament to his exceptional form and leadership qualities.

With 26 goals and 15 assists in 110 appearances, the 23-year-old has made a significant impact in north London. The Gunners aim to secure his long-term commitment, following in the footsteps of key players like William Saliba, Gabriel, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Martinelli, and Reiss Nelson.