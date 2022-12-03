USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic confirmed he didn't suffer a testicular injury during his side's FIFA World Cup clash against Iran. Ahead of the Round of 16 encounter against the Netherlands, Pulisic said that he suffered a blow to his pelvic bone.

The 24-year-old put his body on the line in a do-or-die game for his country as he dived in to score the game's opener. His goal was the difference between the USA and Iran as the Americans secured qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Gregg Berhalter's team will take on the Netherlands in a difficult Round of 16 encounter after finishing as the runners-up in Group B. Speaking ahead of the clash against the Group A winners, Pulisic said (via The Guardian):

"It was very painful. That [pelvic] bone is there for a reason to protect you; I hit it well, It was sore, but it’s getting better. [I] didn’t get hit in the balls. I’m all right."

Pulisic added that he is doing everything he can with the medical team to be able to represent the USMNT against Louis van Gaal's men. He said:

"I’m going to go meet now with the team medical staff and make a decision on [training] today, just kind of see how I’m feeling, taking it day by day, Right now I’m doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field on Saturday."

Christian Pulisic has delivered for the USA so far in the World Cup. In three games, he has managed to score one goal and register one assist. He has been crucial in carrying Berhalter's side's attack in Qatar. His relationship with left-back Antonee Robinson has been pivotal to the side's attacking dynamics.

American fans will hope the superstar forward is available for the game against the mighty Dutch.

Christian Pulisic lauded USMNT for helping him excel during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

United States Training Session and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Christian Pulisic has excelled for his national team in recent times and that is in part due to the team's ability to share the attacking responsibilities. The Chelsea attacker lauded the USMNT for helping him become the influence that he has turned out to be.

Pulisic said ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stages:

"Honestly, this team helps me so much to take the pressure off of me, A couple of years ago, there were times maybe I felt like I needed to do more. But with these guys, I don’t feel that way at all, to be honest. I know they have my back."

