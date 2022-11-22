"Usually, that has been impossible" – Jamie Carragher highlights 'most promising feature' of England's win over Iran that could give them 2022 FIFA World Cup advantage

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has dissected the reason behind England's commanding 6-2 group stage win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday (November 21).

England opened their campaign in the 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament with an emphatic Group B victory in Doha, Qatar. Bukayo Saka netted twice, while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish scored once for the Three Lions.

Mehdi Taremi bagged a brace for Iran, including an injury time penalty, in the second half to reduce arrears.

In his column for The Independent, Carragher said that Gareth Southgate's side emerged victorious due to their energetic, high-octane style of play, akin to Premier League action. He wrote:

"The most promising feature of the victory was the energy they played with, particularly in the first half. Tournament games are often slow and strategic – the opposite to what English players are accustomed to. To impose pace and rhythm is tricky, even against the so-called 'weaker teams'. Not this time."

Analysing England's sharpness, Carragher added:

"Given how sharp and fit they looked, the optimism that a mid-season World Cup would benefit Premier League players is justified. There are many justified arguments against the World Cup happening right now, and why it should not be held in Qatar."

Carragher, who represented the Three Lions in two FIFA World Cups, said that the Harry Kane-captained side is set to reap the rewards of the physicality of the Premier League. He concluded:

"There is no denying they might have an advantage if they can bring the physicality of Premier League to the international stage. Usually, that has been impossible. Southgate may be the first England manager who can tell his players to approach a World Cup game with the same energy as a Premier League match."

Football Daily @footballdaily England top Group B after a quality performance against Iran England top Group B after a quality performance against Iran 🔥 https://t.co/2Y7owiPOTB

England will next face the USA on Friday (November 25) before taking on Wales four days later.

England to be handed hefty bonus for FIFA World Cup triumph

According to Daily Mail, England players are set to receive £500,000 each in winning bonuses from the FA if they win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gareth Southgate is also set to receive around £3 million if his team emerges victorious.

Among tthe 32 teams competing in the tournament, Brazil has offered the most lavish bonuses, thanks to their £30 million-a-year kit deal with Nike. Meanwhile, the Three Lions' pot is on par with other top teams, such as four-time champions Germany and Belgium.

Furthermore, the top English players also stand to gain commission from their sponsors if they have a fruitful FIFA World Cup campaign.

