"Utter joke" "Dude officially needs to leave" - Chelsea fans lose their minds as attacker is benched yet again for Premier League clash against Brentford

Chelsea fans are furious that Christian Pulisic has once again been left on the bench for their upcoming Premier League clash with Brentford on Wednesday, October 19.

Graham Potter's side are aiming for their sixth consecutive victory, but the English tactician feels that his squad needs rotating and has made five changes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drops to the bench with Armando Broja making his first start of the season.

Thiago Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are also being rested for the west London derby following their starts in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa last time out. Kalidou Koulibaly, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta and Conor Gallagher all come into the side.

But there is once again no room for Pulisic, who has started just twice in the top-flight this term. While he has played a part in most of Chelsea's games this season, supporters want to see the winger used from the start to show off his immense talent.

Upon finding out about the starting lineup for the encounter in Brentford, supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the lack of the USA international in the team. Here are some of the best tweets:

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Interesting lineup. Good to see Broja get a start but I think Pulisic deserves one as well. Come on Chelsea @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Interesting lineup. Good to see Broja get a start but I think Pulisic deserves one as well. Come on Chelsea

John Godfrey @ThisIsASN @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Wow. Thought for sure Pulisic would get a run today. Dude officially needs to leave. @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Wow. Thought for sure Pulisic would get a run today. Dude officially needs to leave.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Pulisic could turn water into wine in training & still wouldn’t get a chance Pulisic could turn water into wine in training & still wouldn’t get a chance

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh Christian Pulisic is on the bench again tonight. He's played a total of 0 minutes since scoring against Wolves. He took his chance well but hasn't been shown any faith since then. I feel bad for him. Christian Pulisic is on the bench again tonight. He's played a total of 0 minutes since scoring against Wolves. He took his chance well but hasn't been shown any faith since then. I feel bad for him.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Pulisic should have started over Havertz 🤷‍♂️ Pulisic should have started over Havertz 🤷‍♂️

Lefty @CFCLefty What in the hell does Pulisic have to do to get more minutes. This is unacceptable What in the hell does Pulisic have to do to get more minutes. This is unacceptable

William Gallas believes Chelsea star has been dropped due to too many mistakes

Kepa Arrizabalaga appears to have regained the number one spot at Chelsea, with Edouard Mendy being in poor recent form. The Spain international has taken full advantage of the situation, seemingly securing a starting place with a series of stunning displays.

Kepa has endured a tough time in his Chelsea career, but former Blues defender William Gallas believes the shot-stopper has been allowed a place back in the side due to Mendy's mistakes. He told Genting Casino:

"I have to applaud Kepa. What he’s done is unbelievable. As a goalkeeper it’s really difficult to get the opportunity to play when you are second choice, it’s not like other positions, where even if you’re on the bench you’ll always get opportunities.

"For the goalkeeper, it’s harder so that shows how strong he is, how professional he was. Even when you are second choice, you can’t give up. A lot of players give up when they know they are second choice. A lot of them give up, they don’t train properly so he’s shown everyone what you have to do."

He added:

"When you play you have to be good, don’t give the opportunity to the manager to put you on the bench. Don’t make mistakes, when you do one or two mistakes it’s easier for the manager to put you on the bench. Unfortunately, Mendy made some mistakes and that’s why Potter has picked Kepa over him."

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes