“Utterly ludicrous” - Gary Lineker slams Chelsea for sacking Frank Lampard

Gary Lineker has slammed Chelsea for sacking Frank Lampard in the middle of the season. The former England International also lamented the lack of patience in world football at the moment.

Lineker rose through the ranks at Leicester City and began his senior career with the Foxes. He subsequently played for Everton, Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspur and is widely regarded as the finest English striker in the history of the game. He scored 48 times in 80 appearances for the Three Lions and even won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in 1986. Lineker currently works as a football pundit.

The former England International expressed his frustration via Twitter after reports of Lampard’s imminent sack came to the fore on Monday morning. Lineker appeared least pleased with Chelsea’s decision, accusing the club of never learning. He also pointed out that the team needed time to gel after a host of signings over the summer. Lampard’s sacking was eventually confirmed by the Blues later on Monday.

“Reports that Frank Lampard will be sacked by Chelsea today. Utterly ludicrous after his first bad run. It was always going to need time given so many new signings feeling their way into a new club. Patience is a virtue that is seldom recognized in this sport. They never learn” wrote Lineker.

Since taking charge of Chelsea in the summer of 2019, Lampard had ended a modest first season by finishing fourth in the table at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. He spent £230m in the summer to add a handful of star players to his squad. The Blues were even considered genuine title contenders at one point after a blistering start.

However, a woeful run of five defeats in the last eight Premier League games left them ninth in the table halfway into the season, 11 points behind league leaders Manchester United. Considering Chelsea’s lack of patience with managers in the past, a sack was almost inevitable.

Chelsea sacked Lampard on the back of the 3-1 win in FA Cup

A 3-1 win over Luton Town was supposed to bring Lampard a temporary sense of relief. However, the Englishman ended up losing his job around 24 hours after that victory. Lampard was relieved of his duties on Monday morning, while Chelsea players were asked to arrive for training in the afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel is the new Chelsea manager after Lampard sack, confirmed. Announcement expected soon. The agreement reached has been reached and here-we-go. 🤝🔵 #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/kAdAptlNzb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2021

The news of his sack has received mixed reactions, with many fans venting their frustration at the Chelsea board on social media.