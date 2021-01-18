Valencia are interested in signing Juan Mata from Manchester United 

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata could be in line for a return to the La Liga in the summer. Valencia are reportedly interested in signing the Spaniard on a free transfer as his contract with United expires at the end of the season.

According to La Razon, Valencia owner Peter Lim has given the nod to bring Juan Mata back in June. The report claims that Valencia are eager to sell players to improve their financial situation but view signing Mata on a free transfer as a great opportunity.

Juan Mata left Valencia to join Chelsea in the summer of 2011 for a fee believed to be in the region of €28 million. In his debut season, Mata won the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup. The following year, Chelsea won the UEFA Europa League.

The Spaniard was an important player for Chelsea in his first two seasons at the club, which earned him the Player of the Year award in both seasons. However, he fell down the pecking order the following season after the Blues hired Jose Mourinho.

Juan Mata was sold to Manchester United in January 2014 for a fee of £37.1 million. The Spaniard soon became a fan favorite at Old Trafford and was a regular starter at United during Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho's reigns at the club.

The 32-year-old, though, has been limited to appearances in cup competitions and the occasional substitute appearance in the Premier League since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. Mata has impressed when given the chance, which goes to show that he can still contribute at the highest level.

Juan Mata would largely benefit from a move away from Manchester United and a move back to Valencia could ease the player into the twilight of his career.

Juan Mata could follow in the footsteps of Jesus Navas and Santi Cazorla and return to the La Liga

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Juan Mata could follow in the footsteps of fellow Spaniards Jesus Navas and Santi Cazorla if he returns to the La Liga. Navas and Cazorla left the Premier League to join their former clubs, Sevilla and Villarreal respectively, where they have both managed to rejuvenate their careers.

Mata could follow suit and join Valencia, where he will be able to play a more prominent role in the team and also help develop the next generation of footballers.

🚨 | Juan Mata could be set for a return to Valencia, with the club’s owner Peter Lim reportedly keen on the move. [La Razon] #Valencia #MUFC — Football Transfers (@Transferzone10) January 17, 2021

One issue that could prove to be an obstacle for Valencia is Juan Mata's wage demands. The player is currently earning £160,000 a week at Manchester United, which could prove too much for Valencia given their current financial situation.