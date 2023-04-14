"Valuable three points in their quest for Europe" - Pundit claims Brighton will beat Chelsea in Premier League showdown

Sky Sports host Jeff Stelling has backed Brighton & Hove Albion to pick up a 2-1 win in their Premier League clash with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea this weekend.

One of the richest clubs in the world, Chelsea find themselves in a tight spot, sitting in 11th place in the Premier League standings. Coach Graham Potter was sacked following their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home on April 1. Interim coach Bruno Saltor oversaw a goalless draw against Liverpool on April 4 before being replaced by Lampard.

Returning to the club as interim manager, Lampard has overseen two consecutive defeats. The Blues lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend in the Premier League before suffering a midweek 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Lampard and Co. are looking to return to winning ways against the Seagulls this Saturday (15 April), but Stelling does not believe they will have their way. In his Super 6 prediction on Sky Sports, Stelling said:

“Brighton will pick up a valuable three points in their quest for Europe against a Chelsea side who are winless in four and goalless in three.”

Brighton currently find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League rankings. They are seven points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but have a couple of games in hand. Brighton need to finish fifth to seal a place in the UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea have faced Brighton a total of 12 times, winning six games, losing twice, and drawing four times. The Seagulls have never beaten the Londoners at Stamford Bridge.

Gary Neville reveals what would make Chelsea Premier League title contenders next season

The Pensioners are currently closer to the drop zone (12 points) than they are to the top four (17 points). With hopes of securing European football turning slimmer by the minute, positive updates have been few and far between.

Amid the doom and gloom, former Manchester United star Gary Neville has offered some respite, backing the west Londoners to fight for the Premier League title next season. Neville believes that they could emerge as title contenders if they appoint a great manager and buy a striker as well as a goalkeeper.

On The Overlap, he said:

“Chelsea are short of a manager, a centre-forward. I think the goalkeeper could be better. If you put a proper manager there and a couple of decent signings.... they’re well out of it at the moment, but they could be nearer than all we think.”

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang falling out of favor, Kai Havertz has operated as Chelsea’s first-choice center-forward this season. Playing out of position, the German has scored a team-high nine goals in 40 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has played regularly this season, courtesy of Edouard Mendy’s poor form and finger injury. The former Athletic Bilbao man has also looked unconvincing at times, letting in a few sub-par goals. He has played 31 times this season, keeping only 12 clean sheets.

