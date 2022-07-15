"Van Dijk come OUTSIDEEEEEE", "We're winning it all next season" - Manchester United fans erupt in joy at Fabrzio Romano's latest 'Here We Go' update 

Manchester United fans are delighted after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the club have reached an agreement with Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.
The Red Devils are close to completing the signing of Martinez for a fee of around £46 million (€55 million). The Argentina international is expected to pen a five-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford till the summer of 2027.
It was understood that Arsenal and United were in the race for Martinez. However, the Red Devils beat their Premier League rivals as Martinez gets ready for a reunion with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.
United fans on Twitter are understandably pleased with Romano's latest update. Some believe the Argentine defender could be even better than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and could lead their team to glory.
Martinez could be an excellent addition to the United squad ahead of the new season. The 24-year-old would provide competition in defence to the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Martinez can also play as a defensive midfielder, a position United need strengthening.
The Argentine had an injury-hit last season with Ajax, managing only 37 appearances across competitions. Martinez missed the last seven Eredivise games due to a muscular injury.
Lisandro Martinez set to become second Eredivisie signing for Manchester United this summer
Lisandro Martinez is set to become the second player United will sign from the Eredevisie this summer. The Red Devils have brought in Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.
The 22-year-old Dutch international is a left-back who'll provide competition to Luke Shaw and Alex Telles. Malacia recently made his Manchester United debut against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok, which United won 4-0.
Manchester United are still in the market for new signings as Ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season. According to Fabrizio Romano, Danish star Christian Eriksen is close to completing his free transfer to Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but are yet to agree personal terms (as per Romano).