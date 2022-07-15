"Van Dijk come OUTSIDEEEEEE", "We're winning it all next season" - Manchester United fans erupt in joy at Fabrzio Romano's latest 'Here We Go' update 

Manchester United fans are delighted after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the club have reached an agreement with Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils are close to completing the signing of Martinez for a fee of around £46 million (€55 million). The Argentina international is expected to pen a five-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford till the summer of 2027.

It was understood that Arsenal and United were in the race for Martinez. However, the Red Devils beat their Premier League rivals as Martinez gets ready for a reunion with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Deal done - meeting in Amsterday on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor. Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved.

United fans on Twitter are understandably pleased with Romano's latest update. Some believe the Argentine defender could be even better than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and could lead their team to glory.

Here are a few tweets:

A Legacy Fan 🔴⚪️⚫️ @TffUTD @FabrizioRomano twitter.com/tffutd/status/… A Legacy Fan 🔴⚪️⚫️ @TffUTD



Lisandro's fkn magic

He wears the magic hat

and when he saw Old Trafford

he said I fancy that

He didn’t sign for Arsenal

Coz they're fkn shite

he signed for Man Utd

coz we're fkn dynamite! 🧨



Oh and new artwork too



#MUFC Think Keano's song suits our new signing

Abhinav Tripathy🇮🇳🚩 @AbhinavAT_07

Plus he is a solid defender and can play as CDM. Win win for both parties.



First Eriksen, now Lisandro. Just waiting for FdJ @FabrizioRomano He has this ability to play long balls and we know Ronaldo does in behinds. So I can already see Ronaldo scoring 30+ goals in 2022-23 calender year.Plus he is a solid defender and can play as CDM. Win win for both parties.First Eriksen, now Lisandro. Just waiting for FdJ @FabrizioRomano He has this ability to play long balls and we know Ronaldo does in behinds. So I can already see Ronaldo scoring 30+ goals in 2022-23 calender year.Plus he is a solid defender and can play as CDM. Win win for both parties. First Eriksen, now Lisandro. Just waiting for FdJ🔥

Eseosa 🔰 @Eseosa_Bighead

Martinez done

Eriksen almost done

FDJ almost done



7/10 if you ask me about this transfer market.

Malacia done
Martinez done
Eriksen almost done
FDJ almost done

7/10 if you ask me about this transfer market.

Maybe we can get serious again.

‏ً @mackutdd @FabrizioRomano HE COULD’VE GONE TO ARSENAL, BUT HE SAID NO FUCK THAT @FabrizioRomano HE COULD’VE GONE TO ARSENAL, BUT HE SAID NO FUCK THAT

Martinez could be an excellent addition to the United squad ahead of the new season. The 24-year-old would provide competition in defence to the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Martinez can also play as a defensive midfielder, a position United need strengthening.

The Argentine had an injury-hit last season with Ajax, managing only 37 appearances across competitions. Martinez missed the last seven Eredivise games due to a muscular injury.

Lisandro Martinez set to become second Eredivisie signing for Manchester United this summer

Lisandro Martinez is set to become the second player United will sign from the Eredevisie this summer. The Red Devils have brought in Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old Dutch international is a left-back who'll provide competition to Luke Shaw and Alex Telles. Malacia recently made his Manchester United debut against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok, which United won 4-0.

Manchester United are still in the market for new signings as Ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season. According to Fabrizio Romano, Danish star Christian Eriksen is close to completing his free transfer to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but are yet to agree personal terms (as per Romano).

