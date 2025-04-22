Van Dijk makes result prediction for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace as Liverpool wait to watch if they will win Premier League before Spurs clash

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has predicted a win for Arsenal against Crystal Palace. He believes the Reds must win against Tottenham to seal the Premier League title.
Speaking to The Times, Van Dijk admitted that winning the title this week would be nice without kicking the ball. However, he expects the Gunners to win their match at Arsenal's home against Crystal Palace and said:
"I expect Arsenal to win at home but, yeah, if it doesn't happen, then I think it would be nice to be together. So however that may look, we will discuss in the next couple of days. But if Arsenal just win that game, as they probably expect they will do against a very good Crystal Palace, then we have to do our job at the weekend."
Liverpool will be crowned champions on Wednesday night (April 23rd) if the Gunners lose to Palace. The Reds are currently 13 points clear and can seal the title on Sunday by beating Tottenham, if Mikel Arteta's side wins during the week.
Virgil van Dijk sends message to Liverpool fans as they look set to beat Arsenal to title
Virgil van Dijk spoke to The Times over the weekend and admitted that it felt great to be close to sealing the Premier League title. He added that they have a good chance to clinch it at home against Tottenham and wants the fans to enjoy the moment. He said via The Times:
"Yeah, listen, it's a great feeling to be in this position, something that we don't take for granted. It's been, in my opinion, an outstanding season. Lot of good moments, a lot of good moments actually, a lot of wins and good performances and now we have a chance to finish it on the weekend against a very good Tottenham Hotspur in my opinion."
"We played already three times against them this season and every game is very intense and we've got a week to prepare, if anything happens on Wednesday, happy days, if not, then we have to finish it off and we've got to be at our best to do that and that'll be our main focus. We still have a big game on the weekend."
Liverpool are set to win the league title for the second time since the top flight was rebranded as the Premier League in 1992. It will be The Reds' 20th league title, matching the record held by Manchester United.