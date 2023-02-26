"VAR having another stormer" - Piers Morgan hits out after at referees during Arsenal's win over Leicester City

Television personality and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has slammed VAR for the Gunners' disallowed goal in their 1-0 away win over Leicester City on February 25.

Leandro Trossard found the back of the net in the Premier League encounter after a sensational finish from outside the box. However, the Belgian winger's goal was revoked after referee Craig Pawson reviewed it on the on-field monitor. A foul on Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward by Ben White led to the referee's decision.

The Gunners were also denied a penalty in the game. Morgan took to Twitter to express his frustration at VAR's officiating in the match. The Englishman tweeted:

"Two ridiculous decisions to disallow a great goal and not give a blatant penalty. VAR having another stormer."

Arsenal did manage to secure a 1-0 victory over the Foxes though after Gabriel Martinelli got his name on the scoresheet in the second half.

The Gunners have had an exceptional 2022-23 Premier League campaign under the management of Mikel Arteta. The former Manchester City assistant boss, who worked under Pep Guardiola's tutelage, has seen great success in the English top tier this term.

Arsenal sit atop the league table and are in pole position to lift the trophy this season for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign. They went on a historic unbeaten run under legendary manager Arsene Wenger back then.

The north London outfit have 18 wins from 24 league games this season and are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

"Excellent" - Mikel Arteta speaks on Arsenal's performance in Leicester win

Arteta praised his side for their performance in their 1-0 victory over Leicester. The Spanish boss credited his side for their tenacity and determination to secure all three points from the encounter.

Arteta said (per the club's official website):

"I think to do what to do what the team has done here today is very, very difficult. I think we dominated the game from the start almost to finish, we had a difficult 10 or so minutes where we gave so many balls away that we lost a little bit of control, but in general, I think our play and understanding of the space, how they were pressing, how we got into final third positions was excellent."

The Gunners will next face Everton at the Emirates on March 2.

