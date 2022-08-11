"Verratti next time hide your cigarette" - Young PSG fan blasts star for smoking

A young Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fan was not impressed by Marco Verratti's smoking habits and has blasted him for the same.

Despite being top-level athletes, many footballers have been accused of smoking in the past. These include the likes of Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, former Belgian international Radja Nainggolan and Italian forward Mario Balotteli.

Verratti is no stranger to smoking as well. However, his habits have not gone down well with a young PSG fan who wants the Italian midfielder to stop smoking.

Verratti stopped his car to pose for a picture with a fan. The young boy then went on to say the following (via the Daily Star) before rolling up his car window and leaving:

"Verratti, next time hide your cigarette."

The video for the same can be seen below:

Get French Football News @GFFN @YssHNL) A young PSG fan appears to catch Marco Verratti in the act: “Verratti, next time hide your cigarette.” ( A young PSG fan appears to catch Marco Verratti in the act: “Verratti, next time hide your cigarette.” (🎥 @YssHNL) https://t.co/e8Ylcg9GwW

Verratti is one of PSG's most experienced players in the current squad. The 29-year-old midfielder joined the Parisian giants from Italian outfit Pescara back in the summer of 2012. He has gone on to make 380 appearances for the Ligue 1 side across all competitions and has contributed 11 goals and 60 assists along the way.

It is worth noting that Verratti is currently linked with a move away from PSG. According to journalist Gerard Romero (via the Manchester Evening News), the midfielder could move to Manchester City. The potential deal could involve three clubs and three midfielders.

Romero was quoted as saying the following from his live stream on Twitch:

“There is a rumour circulating among some agents of players, and it is that there may be a transfer activity involving 3 teams: 1) Frenkie de Jong to PSG, 2) Marco Verratti to Manchester City, and 3) Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.”

It remains to be seen if such a blockbuster three-way move will come to fruition this summer.

PSG take on Montpellier in their second Ligue 1 game of the season

Christophe Galtier's side will play their first home game of the season against Montpellier on Saturday, August 13.

The Parisian giants will come into the game on the back of a convincing 5-0 away win against Clermont Foot in their opening Ligue 1 game of the season. Lionel Messi scored a brace on that occasion which included an acrobatic finish. Neymar, Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi were the other goalscorers.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Having missed the first two competitive games of the season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to feature in Saturday’s (August 13) Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. dlvr.it/SWPKH7 Having missed the first two competitive games of the season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to feature in Saturday’s (August 13) Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. dlvr.it/SWPKH7

Verratti notably started for the Parisian giants during their win over Clermont. The Italian midfielder was also named in the XI for their 4-0 win over Nantes in the Trophee des Champions on July 31.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra