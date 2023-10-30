“Versatile, durable and counterattacks with real ferocity” - Tony Cascarino names Liverpool’s ideal Mohamed Salah successor 

Former footballer Tony Cascarino has urged Liverpool to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo if Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield in January or in the summer.

The Egyptian superstar was subject to interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the recently concluded transfer window. Despite fending off reported offers worth £150 million from the Saudi Arabian side, fears remain over Salah's departure in the near future.

Since joining the Reds from AS Roma in 2017 for a fee of £34.3 million, the 31-year-old has been sensational for Jurgen Klopp's side. From 318 appearances for the Premier League outfit, he's bagged 196 goals and 83 assists across all competitions.

Keeping the possibility of Salah's departure in mind, Cascarino wrote (via Liverpool Echo):

"If Mohamed Salah ever leaves Liverpool, the club should go and buy Bryan Mbeumo as his replacement. At only 24, his best years are ahead of him and he has all the attributes to succeed at a club of Liverpool’s stature: he is versatile, durable and counterattacks with real ferocity."

Mbeumo is enjoying a successful league campaign with Brentford. So far this season, he's scored six goals and assisted two from 10 appearances. On the Cameroon international, Cascarino added:

"He has increased his goal output, with nine in the Premier League last season and six in only ten appearances this year."

Last season, the left-footed player scored just nine goals in 38 Premier League appearances. Mbeumo would be an interesting addition should the Merseysiders choose to bring him in to replace Salah.

Mohamed Salah continues to highlight his importance for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah (via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has been subject to a move away from Liverpool amid interest from Saudi Arabia. However, the former Chelsea player continues to shine for the Reds, proving to be a valuable asset.

This season, the winger has scored eight goals and assisted four in the Premier League from 10 appearances. In addition, he's bagged two goals in three Europa League appearances as well.

Despite several names being considered as likely successors to Salah, replicating the Egyptian's brilliance will prove a hard ask. Premier League wingers Jarrod Bowen and Pedro Neto have been named as potential replacements within England. Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams have also entered the conversation.

It remains to be seen if Salah does indeed end his six-year-long stay at Anfield in January.