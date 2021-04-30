Versatile Real Madrid star set to be offered a new deal - Reports 

Real Madrid are set to improve Lucas Vazquez’s contract by offering him a salary hike in the coming days. Vazquez’s contract was set to expire this summer and he was been linked with moves to PSG and Bayern Munich as a free agent.

However, according to Diario AS (via Football-Espana), Real Madrid are set to offer him a new deal worth up to €5million-a-season. The Spaniard has proven his usefulness this season with some outstanding displays in the right-wing and right-back roles.

Vazquez's versatility was useful to manager Zinedine Zidane during a difficult season. His season-ending injury a few weeks ago was a massive blow to both the player and the club.

Lucas Vazquez is a favourite of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Known for his consistency and work ethic, Vazquez has always been a favorite of Zidane, who used him quite a lot during his first stint as manager at the club. The Real Madrid squad has had some difficult moments this season and injuries have repeatedly hindered the defending La Liga champions.

In those moments, Vazquez stepped up for Real Madrid and put in some sturdy displays at right-back. He featured 24 times in the league prior to the injury he suffered earlier this month.

Zidane stated that Vazquez deserved a new contract last year as the versatile player had 'Madrid in his heart'.

"He always gives everything for us. I have always valued him and what he gives to us on the pitch," Zidane told Movistar+. "Now he has the opportunity to show us what he is all about."

"He was a youth player for us and he has Madrid in his heart. I'm happy for him and the team. He is an important player and the club knows it. I think it will happen and he will renew his contract," added Zidane.

Reports of Vazquez's contract renewal will come as a blow to both PSG and Bayern Munich, who were hopeful of signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. Bayern Munich wanted to sign Vazquez to replace Douglas Costa as the Brazilian is set to leave the German giants in the summer.

