“Very bad idea”, “We’re not ready” - Chelsea fans fear the worst for Blues as 22-year-old is named in starting line-up to face Tottenham

Chelsea fans are fearing the worst after Mauricio Pochettino opted to include Nicolas Jackson in the starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Monday, November 6.

The Blues have made a lackluster start to their Premier League campaign. They have picked up just one point in their last two games and are currently 13th in the table with 12 points from 10 games.

On the other hand, Tottenham are the only club unbeaten in the league and are second with 26 points. A win at home would see Ange Postecoglou's men leapfrog Manchester City to the top of the standings.

Robert Sanchez starts in goal for Chelsea. Reece James, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Levi Colwill make up the defense.

The midfield consists of Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, and Moises Caicedo. Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, and Nicolas Jackson start up front to complete the starting XI.

Chelsea fans are fuming to see Jackson in the starting lineup. The 22-year-old striker has struggled for form this season, scoring three goals in 12 appearances across all competitions.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Nicolas Jackson up front? Lmaoooo. We’re not ready."

Another fan wrote:

"Jackson starting is a very bad idea. Dropping cucurella for Colwill is another bad idea. Return to this tweet after FT"

"I’m going to be natural" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino gives his thoughts on Tottenham clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino recently said it would be impossible to hide his emotions ahead of his return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He added that he is hoping for a good game ahead of the Blues' clash against Spurs on Monday.

Pochettino famously managed Tottenham for nearly five-and-a-half seasons between 2014 and 2019. He was in charge for 293 games, winning 159 with a win percentage of 54.27%, with his main achievement being reaching the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

Pochettino insisted he would not let history affect his demeanour, saying (via Chelsea's official website):

"I don’t believe we need to show something special. We need to be natural, that’s the most important thing."

"You cannot underestimate the Tottenham and Chelsea fans. I don’t want to be a hypocrite and say something I don’t feel, or I’m in the process of creating. People are clever. Chelsea fans know I was Tottenham, they know about the Champions League, they know about the Battle of the Bridge. It’s impossible to hide this emotion. Now I cannot say I forget all those things. That would be stupid."

Pochettino added:

"I’m going to be natural. I hope to enjoy to a great game, I want to win, that is our competitive side, and at the same time I want to enjoy being in a place that I was part of the process of building something special. That’s it. I am really calm, and I want to enjoy it, and I hope for a good night for us."

Tottenham will be confident of securing a result against the Blues. The last time the two clubs faced each other, in February, Spurs secured a 2-0 win, ending their eight-game winless run against the west London outfit.