"Very clear we want to drop points”, “Let us all gather and pray” - Arsenal fans expect to drop points against Newcastle due to 2 players in line-up

Arsenal fans are fuming after Mikel Arteta opted to include Jorginho and Kai Havertz in the starting XI to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Gunners are set to lock horns against Eddie Howe's men at St. James' Park later today (Saturday, November 4). They are currently third in the league table with 24 points from 10 games. They will be looking to get back to winning ways after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham United midweek.

David Raya starts in goal for Arsenal. Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Takehiro Tomiyasu make up the defense. The midfield consists of Declan Rice, Jorginho, and Kai Havertz. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Eddie Nketiah start up front to complete the starting XI.

Arsenal fans are fearing the worst after seeing Jorginho and Havertz on the teamsheet. Jorginho has failed to impress in his 11 appearances this season. Meanwhile, the latter has only registered one goal and one assist in 16 appearances following his £65 million summer move from Chelsea.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"It’s very clear we want to drop points again. Jorginho and Havertz shouldn’t be starting this game."

Another fan wrote:

"Havertz and Jorginho in the middle? Let us all gather and pray"

The Gunners will be confident of securing a result against Newcastle. They have lost just one of their 10 league games against the Magpies, winning eight and drawing one.

Arsenal star William Saliba hails Eddie Nketiah amid recent run of form

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba credited Eddie Nkeiah for his recent stellar run of form. The English striker bagged his first Premier League hat-trick during their 5-0 win against Sheffield United last Saturday.

Nketiah has had to play a support role from the bench in recent years. He has, however, gotten more game time to shine this season due to Gabriel Jesus' injury concerns.

The 24-year-old has taken full advantage of this, netting five goals and providing one assist in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Saliba said (via Arsenal's official website):

“Everyone was so happy for Eddie because he’s a very good guy and a very good player. He always works hard, even in training. Even though he hadn't started the last two games, it didn't matter. He always gives his life when he does play."

Nketiah will be aiming to build on his sensational hat-trick last week against Newcastle later today.