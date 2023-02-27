"Very comfy afternoon" - Rio Ferdinand reacts to Manchester United winning the Carabao Cup 2023

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reacted to his team's triumph over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. The Red Devils earned a 2-0 win over the Magpies to seal their first trophy of the season.

Casemiro opened the scoring with a headed goal in the 33rd minute before Marcus Rashford's deflected effort went in to make it 2-0 in the 39th minute of the match. The second goal was given as an own goal against Sven Botman.

The win marked Manchester United's first trophy under Erik ten Hag's tutelage. The Old Trafford side has shown signs of massive improvements with their performances under the Dutch tactician.

Ferdinand lauded Ten Hag and his Manchester United team for the display. The central defender took to Twitter to write:

"Very comfy afternoon! ETH is proving such a great addition to @ManUtd Eddie Howe, his @NUFC team & the fans must be proud of where they are right now…their next cup final won’t be as long a wait as this one I’m sure."

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5

United's trophy drought came to an end with this win. Their previous trophy came in 2017 when Jose Mourinho's side defeated Ajax to lift the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes reacted to the Carabao Cup win

While winning the Carabao Cup was certainly a much-anticipated trophy win for the United faithful, Bruno Fernandes refused to cherish the win too much.

Fernandes claimed that a club of Manchester United's stature need to compete for more major trophies. Speaking after the win against Newcastle United, the Portuguese midfielder told Sky Sports (via BBC):

"We have been searching for this moment. I am satisfied now because I get my trophy but I want more. It's the first trophy of the season, but we want more and need more. This is not enough for this club."

Since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, Fernandes has been one of the most outstanding players for the team. He has scored 57 goals and has provided 49 assists in 16 matches for the Red Devils.

The Portuguese has been crucial for the team this term as well, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in 37 matches.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are still in the FA Cup and will play West Ham United in a fifth-round clash in their next match. They also reached the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League by defeating Barcelona and will play Real Betis.

While they mathematically have a chance of winning the Premier League also, the aforementioned two trophies are honors that the Red Devils could realistically win this season.

