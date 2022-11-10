"Very complicated" - Aurélien Tchouaméni claims getting the ball off Real Madrid star is difficult

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said that getting the ball off superstar midfielder Luka Modric is very difficult.

Playing as a defensive midfielder, one of the most important aspects of Tchouameni's game is to snatch the ball off his opponents. He mentioned that training with Modric has helped him improve that part of the game.

Speaking with L'Equipe, Tchouameni said (via Madrid Xtra):

"As a DM, I can tell you that getting the ball away from Luka Modrić's feet is very complicated. When you manage to take the ball from a guy like that, afterwards, you can take it from anyone."

Modric has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world with his efforts over more than a decade. The former Tottenham Hotspur player was dubbed a failed signing during his first season in Spain.

However, Modric soon turned the tide in his favor and was influential in winning five UEFA Champions League trophies for Los Blancos. He also guided Croatia to the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final and won the FIFA Ballon d'Or prize that year.

Hence, Tchouameni couldn't have asked for a better mentor and partner to train with. The former AS Monaco player is currently one of the best youngsters in the world.

Since joining the club at the start of the season, he has made 17 appearences for Real Madrid, starting 15 of those games.

The 22-year-old has also been named in France's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In the absence of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, the 22-year-old is expected to pick up a crucial role in the team as Les Blues look to defend their status as world champions.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti urged his players to end the first part of the season on a high

Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid's clash against Cadiz on November 11 will be the last game for Carlo Ancelotti's team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Los Blancos have won only one out of their last four games.

Ancelotti said ahead of the clash (via realmadrid.com):

"The last part, that hasn't been good. Especially with the last two games. Losing against Leipzig didn't really affect us because we finished top of the group. We've achieved our goals, the European Super Cup and top spot in the Champions League. We could have done better in the league."

He continued:

"Some missing players have affected us, like Karim. Rodrygo Vini Jr. and Valverde have played very well, but Karim and Thibaut's absence has affected us. Courtois' missing six games has also affected us. I'm not here looking for excuses."

He also noted:

"The first part of the season has gone the way we wanted it to. Unfortunately the last few games didn't go well, but we want to put that behind us in tomorrow's game".

