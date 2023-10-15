"Very difficult to overcome him" - Real Madrid star makes claim about Barcelona star ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifier

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has admitted he's wary of coming up against Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on international duty for Brazil.

Selecao face Uruguay in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (October 18). Rodrygo will likely be part of Fernando Diniz's side that takes on La Celeste.

However, the Real Madrid winger isn't too enthused to be facing Araujo. He has talked up the qualities of the Barcelona defender (via BarcaTimes):

“Ronald Araújo? He already knows us & we know him, he is a strong rival & it is very difficult to overcome him."

Araujo has dealt with injury issues this season but has been a mainstay in Xavi's Barca side when available. He's helped the Blaugrana keep two clean sheets in five games across competitions.

The versatile center-back also impressed for Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier against Colombia. The two nations settled on a 2-2 draw with the Catalan giants' defender playing the full 90 minutes.

Rodrygo knows all about Araujo's defensive prowess as he's gone toe to toe with him at club level. He's faced the Barcelona man six times and has lost four times, with Xavi's side keeping two clean sheets.

The pair will also collide in the first El Clasico of the season on October 28. Real Madrid are currently three points clear of their arch-rivals at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is becoming irritated with Jude Bellingham's form for Real Madrid

Andreas Christensen has been impressed by Jude Bellingham.

Barca defender Andreas Christensen has admitted he gets annoyed seeing Jude Bellingham's immediate impact at Madrid. The English superstar joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for €103 million.

Bellingham has made a blistering start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, bagging 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions. He's La Liga's current top goalscorer with eight goals in as many games.

Christensen has put the El Clasico rivalry to one side to lavish praise on the 20-year-old. He told TV2SPORT (via Diario AS):

"It’s annoying when you sit down and look at the results he’s getting. He’s been scoring in the last few games, I don’t know in how many games already. He’s conquered La Liga. Real Madrid have brought in a really good player.”

Bellingham will likely face Barcelona for the first time when the two La Liga giants meet next week. He looks set to be a major player in the El Clasico rivalry for years to come.