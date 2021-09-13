"Very difficult to stop" - Manchester United legend hails Chelsea

Chelsea moved a step further in their chase for the Premier League title this season with another victory against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Following their impressive display during the game, Manchester United legend Garry Neville claimed it will be difficult to stop the high-flying Blues this season.

He remarked:

"It was interesting because I’d expect Manchester United to beat Newcastle in the way in which they did – with or without Ronaldo. But then I went home from Salford to watch the Chelsea-Villa game and Villa played well, and Villa are a decent side, but Chelsea again, just like robotic, methodical."

"When they scored that first goal, Lukaku, I just thought, 'Ooh, it’s ominous.' The striker scoring, guaranteed, the players in behind him, a good midfield. They’re going to be very difficult to stop. The talk will all be about Manchester – Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United – but Chelsea I think everyone knows they’re serious."

"We’ve watched them now two or three times this season, I watched them against Liverpool at Anfield and it was a real performance."

The former Manchester United defender concluded:

"They’re just a good team. Good at Arsenal, they’ve got Tottenham next week away from home, that will be interesting."

Chelsea among favorites for Premier League title

The Blues secured a satisfying 3-0 victory against Aston Villa last time out

The race for the Premier League title is set to go down the wire this season, with the EPL's elite clubs ready to stage an intense battle for the coveted crown.

As expected, Chelsea have proven they deserve to be considered among the favorites to win at the end of the season.

The Blues opened their league campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace followed by a 2-0 triumph over Arsenal. While Thomas Tuchel's men drew with Liverpool in their third game, they returned to winning ways with their 3-0 win against Aston Villa last weekend.

As it stands, Chelsea rank second in the Premier League table with 10 points from four games. They have the same number of points as Manchester United and Liverpool, who occupy the first and third spots, respectively.

