"Very, very disappointed" - David Raya weighs in on the mood in Arsenal dressing room after Newcastle's controversial goal in 1-0 loss

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has admitted that the mood in their dressing room following their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday was one of disappointment.

The Gunners returned empty-handed from the St. James' Park, where Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game in the 64th minute.

Joe Willock kept Jacob Murphy's initial effort in play and crossed the ball back into play for Joelinton to shoot. The effort was blocked, but Gordon was at the right place to tap the rebound into the net from point-blank range.

The ball appeared to have gone out of play near the corner before Murphy got it back into play, and despite a careful VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand, much to Arsenal's dismay.

Raya, who was in goal for the visitors in the game, revealed that everyone in the away dressing room was disappointed following the loss. Speaking to the press, the Spaniard said (via Metro):

"We are all frustrated. My point of view is I saw the ball going out of play. I think it is a foul on Gabriel, he [Joelinton] pushes him on the back and the decision was it wasn’t a foul. I don’t think it was supposed to go that way. And in my opinion it was offside. We are very, very disappointed.

"We competed very well today away from home. A very tough place to come. The way we played deserved a bit more than a loss. A draw would have been more fair, it was very even. Everyone in the dressing room is very frustrated and obviously angry."

The entire sequence was reviewed for four minutes before the officials allowed the goal to stand. Arsenal's unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign was finally ended as the side succumbed to their first loss of the season.

With 24 points from 11 games, Mikel Arteta's side are third on the league table, two behind Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand, and three adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal low on morale ahead of Sevilla clash

Arsenal face Sevilla in matchday four of the Champions League on Wednesday, but the Gunners are not in the best of shape. Their last two games have ended in defeats, a 3-1 loss to West Ham which knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, followed by the league defeat to Newcastle United.

While Mikel Arteta's side are leading the race to reach the round of 16, sitting atop the Champions League Group B with six points, another setback could throw their campaign into disarray.

Fortunately for them, the game is at the Emirates, where Arsenal haven't lost this season yet. In seven home games in all competitions, the north London side have won six and drawn once.