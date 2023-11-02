"Very disappointed with the result" - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal players ignored his warning ahead of West Ham defeat

Mikel Arteta claims he warned Arsenal players of the intensity of cup matches away from home as his side suffered a 3-1 loss against West Ham yesterday (November 1).

This Round of 16 Carabao Cup clash saw the north Londoners fall behind to an unfortunate Ben White own goal in the first half (16'). The Hammers kept going after the break, adding a second (Mohammed Kudus, 50') and a third (Jarrod Bowen, 60') before Martin Odegaard managed a consolation goal in injury time (90+6').

Although they went in with a heavily rotated side, Arteta's men were favourites to win this match. Speaking after the performance, the Spanish tactician said (via Metro):

"I’m very disappointed with the result and the performance, and I’m responsible for that. I tried to warn them for 48 hours that today was about how you’re going to compete in these games, and in the Carabao Cup away from home, we haven’t done that well enough."

"For sure, we have to use the pain that we’ve felt today to make sure that we’re on our best again on Saturday because that’s what’s going to be required to win."

Overall, Arsenal managed three shots on target from their 14 attempts, compared to West Ham's three from five. The Gunners also enjoyed most of the ball, recording a possession rate of 72 per cent.

Up next for Arteta and Co. is a tricky away test at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday (November 4). They're currently placed second in the English top-flight, two points behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta offers opinion on Ben White own goal after 3-1 loss to West Ham

Ben White Arsenal (via Getty Images)

Arsenal were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday following a poor display against West Ham. Despite controlling much of the early stages, the Gunners went down to an early Ben White own goal.

Mikel Arteta believes that the goal shouldn't have stood but failed to specify exactly why. The Spanish coach could be hinting at a potential foul on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who had his shirt tugged by a West Ham player during the sequence.

Speaking after the game, he said (via Metro):

"The goal changes a lot of things, and even though I didn’t think it was a goal, it’s not an excuse for the rest of the performance."

White has been an integral part of Arteta's plans at the Emirates since arriving from Brighton in the summer of 2021 for €58.5 million. This season, he's managed 16 appearances across all competitions, bagging one goal.