"Very disappointing" - Rio Ferdinand claims top Liverpool target will reject a move to Anfield

Rio Ferdinand has predicted that Liverpool fans will be left very disappointed with midfielder Jude Bellingham's decision in the summer. Given the Reds' form this season, the Manchester United legend thinks the Borussia Dortmund man will not move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled this season and are sitting eighth in the Premier League table. They have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. They are 5-2 down in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.

Liverpool have been highly linked with a move for Bellingham. However, speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand predicted that the midfielder would be looking at the bigger picture and snubbing a move to Anfield. He claimed that the Reds' trajectory is not promising and it would take them time to get back to their best.

He said:

"I think Jude Bellingham's intelligent enough not to look at one game in isolation, he'll be looking at the bigger picture. What does the next 12 months look like at L'pool? What kind of impact can I have at L'pool? I think if we said a year ago, or six months ago, I don't think Jude Bellingham even questions Liverpool's trajectory or where they're going, because they were in a different place."

He added:

"At the moment, I don't think L'pool are going to be on his radar and that will be very disappointing for Liverpool fans. I think the clubs in transition at the moment, the clubs in the process of being sold or is up for sale, or whatever that looks like. The more important thing is that the team doesn't seem to be functioning in the right way, and there's a transition in terms of players in the team."

Ferdinand went on to back Real Madrid to be Bellingham's priority in the summer, as he said:

"There's some old players there that are going to need to be shifted and moved on, and some young players brought in. Does he come into that? Or does he go into a team that looks like they're going to win right now? Real Madrid have to be top of the list at the moment."

Liverpool and Real Madrid battling for Jude Bellingham

Despite their form, Liverpool are determined to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer.

BVB-App, 29.01.23 "Da isses doch! Nach einer Balleroberung auf der rechten Seite geht es schnell: Brandt, Bellingham, Brandt. Dann der Pass in die Mitte, wo Haller für den besser postierten Adeyemi durchlässt. Der kann sich die Ecke aussuchen und überwindet Hradecky mit Auge."BVB-App, 29.01.23 "Da isses doch! Nach einer Balleroberung auf der rechten Seite geht es schnell: Brandt, Bellingham, Brandt. Dann der Pass in die Mitte, wo Haller für den besser postierten Adeyemi durchlässt. Der kann sich die Ecke aussuchen und überwindet Hradecky mit Auge."© BVB-App, 29.01.23 https://t.co/7Cr0h8w62b

They believe the Englishman would be ideal for the club's next phase and are ready to make a move.

Real Madrid are also in the running as they see him as the perfect replacement for Toni Kroos, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Manchester City have also been linked with the midfielder, who has emerged as a star this season. Bellingham, 19, has contributed 10 goals and six assists in 29 games across competitions for Dortmund.

