“Very excited to present my new collection” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts one-of-a-kind jewellery at Venice red carpet

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez graced the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival with her new Pasquale Bruni jewellery collection.

The 29-year-old style icon was in the Italian city on Wednesday (September 6) to watch the premiere of “Enea” (as per ARAB NEWS). “Enea” is a film written and directed by Italian star Pietro Castellitto.

Georgina wore a floor-length red dress with an off-the-shoulder bust from Swiss luxury label Vetements in collaboration with Lebanese couturier Elie Saab. She also flaunted her 'Heart to Earth' Pasquale Bruni high jewellery collection at the 80th Venice Film Festival.

Pasquale Bruni, a high-end Italian jewellery designer, posted a picture of Georgina Rodriguez flaunting their jewellery with an Instagram post that read:

"Modern Goddess, Georgina Rodriguez, enchants the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival with the one-of-a-kind high jewellery collection, Heart to Earth."

Georgina Rodriguez also put out an Instagram post of her own, which read:

"Very excited to present my new collection @pasqualebruni at the 80th Venice film festival."

Apart from her red gown and Pasquale Bruni jewellery, Georgina completed her look with white gloves, black platform heels and a chunky choker necklace as she arrived for the premiere.

Stars descend on Venice Film Festival attended by Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez

Rodriguez at the 80th Venice Film Festival

Rodriguez arrived in style at the 80th Venice Film Festival. The 29-year-old wore a black corset top and black tailored pants, complemented by brown Chanel glasses and a silver Hermes purse.

On landing in the Italian city, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner posted an Instagram post that read that it was her fifth visit to the event (as translated from Italian):

"My fifth year in Venice with Love in my Heart"

Rodriguez, though, wasn't the only star attraction who graced the red carpet at the prestigious film festival. Many other celebrities were present (as per the aforementioned source).

Two of them were Italian social media influencer Angela Caloisi and Italian blogger and author Virginia Varinelli. Spanish actress Federica Garcia, Ukrainian singer Sasha Ray, Algerian-French social media star Kamila, and actress Koukla Lapidus also graced the event.

It's not known if Rodriguez's partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, also attended the event. The 38-year-old has joined the Portugal camp ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia (September 8) and Luxembourg (September 11).