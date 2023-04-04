"Very exciting and Mikel likes him" - Jack Wilshere claims Arsenal have an exciting young player who reminds him of Bukayo Saka

Arsenal U18s coach Jack Wilshere has claimed that academy winger Amario Cozier-Duberry reminds him of Bukayo Saka.

Cozier-Duberry, 17, plays as a right-winger for Arsenal's U21 side and has won three caps for the England U19 team. He joined the club's youth academy in 2019 and has since made his way up to become a regular in manager Mehmet Ali's team.

The London-born winger has registered three goals and as many assists in 17 Premier League 2 games this season. He has also been named in Mikel Arteta's matchday squads five times across competitions this campaign but is yet to make his debut at the senior level.

Wilshere, who joined his former club as their U18 coach last summer, has claimed that Cozier-Duberry is similar to Saka in many ways. He told the Athletic (h/t Mirror):

"Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him. He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.

Wilshere added:

"In some moments he’s unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance."

Saka joined Arsenal's academy in 2008 and progressed through the ranks to make his senior debut in a 3-0 Europa League win over Vorskla Poltava in November 2018. The 21-year-old has played some of his best football so far this season, registering 13 goals and 10 assists in 39 games across competitions.

Former Arsenal defender names Bukayo Saka as his Player of the Season so far

Former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna has named Bukayo Saka as his preferred Premier League Player of the Season so far.

The England international has scored 12 goals and laid out 10 assists in 29 league games this campaign. He is a major reason why the Gunners hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City in the table. The Cityzens, however, have a game in hand.

Sagna, who played for the Gunners from 2007 to 2014, told The Games Cabin (h/t Mirror):

"He [Saka] has been the best player in the Premier League this season. Many of the players in Arsenal’s team deserve massive credit as they’ve been really solid but I believe the way that Bukayo has been improving, the way he’s been attacking, the way he’s been creating and scoring goals has been really important for the team."

Saka's run of starting 54 league games in a row was brought to an end against Leeds United on 1 April. He came on in the 60th minute as his team won 4-1 at the Emirates.

