“Very favourable towards having Chiesa back" - Italy boss Luciano Spalletti wants Liverpool star to return to Serie A amid recent links

Italian national team manager Luciano Spalletti has stated that he is "very favourable" towards Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa returning to Italian football. Chiesa joined the Reds last summer for a reported €12 million fee from Juventus and has been linked with a move back to Serie A this month.

Chiesa has struggled for game-time since he arrived at Anfield, playing just 186 minutes across seven games. The Italian forward has missed a chunk of the season due to injuries as well.

In conversation with Vivo Azzurro TV, Spalletti mentioned that he is hopeful the attacker will return to their homeland. He said (via Football Italia):

“I would be very favourable towards having Chiesa back in Italian football, so I could keep him under observation, to help him settle back in at this level. There aren’t many players who are capable of look you in the eye and break through defensive lines one-on-one.”

Napoli, AC Milan, and AS Roma have been linked with a move for the Liverpool forward in the ongoing transfer window. Chiesa will have his pick of potential destinations if he decides to leave the Premier League.

"Every time we win it is by small margins" - Liverpool manager dismisses claims that his side is the best in the world

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has dismissed the claim that his side is currently the world's best team. Brentford manager Thomas Frank claimed the Reds are the best team in world football after losing to them in the Premier League.

The English giants are enjoying a fabulous season across all competitions and sit atop the Premier League and Champions League tables. Liverpool are also in the semifinals of the EFL Cup and the fourth round of the FA Cup.

However, the Dutch tactician believes there are five or six teams that are at the Reds' level. He said (via FotMob):

"No. I think we have a lot of quality and our players work really hard. If Thomas Frank says this, then it means something. He's been in the Premier League a long time and doesn't have a lot of resources, so if he gives this compliment then it is nice. I can come up with five or six teams who are also very good."

Slot added:

"Every time we win it is by small margins. They understand how hard we have to work for a win. Bayern Munich are very good and Barcelona beat Benfica 5-4. The privilege of managing Liverpool is you have more than 11 good players. You know how tough this competition is and the Premier League and it's up to the players to be ready if they get a chance."

Liverpool will host Ipswich Town in the Premier League this weekend. They will be keen to extend their six-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table with a win in front of their fans.

