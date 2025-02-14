"Very fortunate man at times" - Former PL ref believes Liverpool star has been 'lucky' to escape disciplinary action on occasions this season

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton has claimed that referees have been giving Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk preferential treatment this season. He believes that the Dutchman has been lucky to escape disciplinary action on a few occasions this season.

Speaking to talkSPORT BET, Walton opined that Van Dijk has been given the benefit of the doubt due to his stature and that the authorities need to look into it.

"I think Virgil van Dijk has been fortunate this season with some decisions. His stature and his playing actions almost go in his favor when it comes to referees giving him the benefit of the doubt, and I think referees have been giving him that on some occasions this season," he said.

"Someone who isn’t as physically built as Van Dijk may not have had that afforded to them and I think he has been a very fortunate man at times this year. It’s something that the authorities need to look at about when and why you give a player the benefit of the doubt in cases, because I think he’s been a little bit lucky," Walton added.

Virgil van Dijk has been involved in scuffles with Kai Havertz, Anthony Gordon, Dango Ouattara, and Richarlison this season, and rival fans have constantly pointed it out on social media.

Virgil van Dijk discusses incident during Liverpool-Everton draw, criticizes referee

Virgil van Dijk spoke to the media after Everton's late goal in the Merseyside derby (February 12) that saw them salvage a point from the game. Liverpool were leading 2-1 deep into injury time when James Tarkowski scored to level things up.

Speaking about the controversial scenes following the final whistle, the Liverpool captain said (via Metro):

"We saw how they celebrated the goal, they have all the right to, but I think Doucoure at the end wanted to provoke our fans and Curtis didn’t think it was the right thing to do. You know what happens when there is a tussle, I think the referee didn’t have the game under control and I said it to him. It is a fact, both teams had to deal with it. We take a point and move on.”

Liverpool remain on top of the Premier League table, seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal after 24 games. Everton, meanwhile, are have moved to 15th position – 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

