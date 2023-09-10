"Very good, even in small movements" - USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter praises ex-Arsenal star for his performance against Uzbekistan

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter has hailed the performance of former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun in the 3-0 friendly win over Uzbekistan on Saturday (September 9).

Balogun - who moved from the Gunners to AS Monaco in an €30 million deal this summer - was not among the scorers on the night at CITYPARK, Missouri, against the Uzbeks.

In 45 minutes of action as a starter, the 22-year-old had one shot on target, hit the woodwork once, made one of three dribbles and laid out five of six accurate passes. However, he also missed a big chance.

Nevertheless, Berhalter was pleased with Balogun's performance, saying (as per GOAL):

"Playing against three centre-backs is difficult. I think he had maybe one chance in the first half, a couple of dribbles, but he got closed down quickly and had a couple of shots that were blocked. He's getting into his rhythm."

"He didn't have a preseason - didn't have a full preseason. He's going to be just fine. I think sometimes when you tell players that they're going to be off at half-time, maybe it affects them a little bit, but, I think, he's going to be in good shape for us."

The USMNT boss added:

"The key for him is going to be how do we activate him behind the back line? He's very good, even in small movements around the penalty box where we need to be looking for him."

The USMNT next take on Oman in another friendly on Tuesday (September 12), where Balogun is expected to feature again.

How Folarin Balogun fared for Arsenal?

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun struggled for first-team chances at Arsenal since his senior debut in the 2020-21 season. He made only 10 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side - bagging two goals and an assist - before he was shipped off to Monaco this summer.

The USMNT international sizzled on loan last season at Ligue 1 side Nice - contributing 22 goals and three assists in 39 games across competitions. However, given the competition for places at the Emirates, Balogun couldn't force his way into the Gunners' first XI on his return this summer.

His last appearance for Arsenal came in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup, while his last of two goals for them came in the 4-1 UEFA Europa League group-stage win at Dundalk FC.